Broadway Legends Carole Demas, Sarah Rice and Ian Herman Together Again
Live From Skylight Run Series Offers Up MARCH AIRES Friday, March 5, 7:30 PM ESTNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -Carole Demas is credited by Sirius Radio Host (among many other things) Seth Rudetsky as his "scooping teacher" in his "Deconstructing Scooping" YouTube video. The "delicious" 50's style approach of Carole's, as the original Sandy in Broadway's Grease, sparked his ongoing enthusiasm and appreciation for her work. With her wide vocal range and versatility, Carole will be scooping up some delightful versions of classic songs to welcome spring and salute the coming of St. Patrick's Day 2021. These are the days when celebrations are warmly embraced as we struggle to keep our spirits high. Fellow vocalist and Broadway star Sarah Rice and award-winning pianist Ian Herman join Carole's party to do what they do best, collaborating through songs and stories. When the going gets tough, this trio gets their performance gear on, their vocal chops ringing and fingers flying on the ivories. Three committed life-long entertainers, they step up for their fans as fresh as they were at their Broadway debuts.
The concert will feature classic songs including Scarborough Fair, Danny Boy, Try to Remember, They Were You, Waltz of My Heart, I Won't Last A Day Without You, and How Are Things in Glocca Morra? The lyrics from the latter "I hear a bird, Londonderry bird. It well may be he's bringing me a cheering word," seem like a promising sentiment this St. Patty's Day- something these two seasoned singers look forward to bringing to their fans new and old. In addition to their notable theater credits, Carole and Sarah have appeared together in many New York City concerts and clubs. Their tribute to the music of Jones and Schmidt (Thank You for Your Love) won them a prestigious Bistro Award in 2018. Their reviews both singularly and collectively have helped them to stay in the ever-impetuous limelight, for decades.
MARCH AIRES (Aires: Italian and Irish for a song-like vocal or instrumental composition) invites you to kick off your shoes, pour an Irish toddy, and remember when things were a lot less complicated. Come on in on Friday, March 5, 7:30 PM EST. Ticket prices vary, and you can watch the show when it airs or any time after. Ticket link: https://www.musae.me/skylightrun/experiences/910/live-from. Recipe for Irish Toddy: https://www.irishamericanmom.com/irish-hot-whiskey/. For more info about Skylight Run Productions: https://www.facebook.com/SkylightRun
About Section: New York Legendary Award-Winning Broadway Star Carole Demas created the role of Sandy, in the Original Broadway Production of GREASE, as well as the Title Role in THE BAKER'S WIFE, and created leading roles in numerous other shows, various Soap Operas, and primetime TV dramas. She starred in the beloved and long-running (12 years) THE MAGIC GARDEN. She continues (in NYC) to be an extraordinary singer, an engaging speaker with over 60 years in professional theatre.
Sarah Rice is an American theatre actress known for her work in the Stephen Sondheim productions A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC and her creation of Johanna in SWEENEY TODD, which won her a Theatre World Award in 1979. She was born in Okinawa, Japan, and at age 18, moved to New York and began her professional career where she soon became one of THE FANTASTICKS youngest Luisa’s in the show’s long-run history. Sarah is an accomplished theremin, player, an instrument played without the musician ever touching it.
About Ian Herman: Ian is an award-winning Musical Director, pianist, and composer. His career spans decades of working in the theater community including Broadway shows, Off-Broadway Shows concerts, and cabaret work. He was honored to receive the prestigious Backstage Bistro Award for Best Music Director IN 1999.
