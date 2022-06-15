Make Space Capital Partners Acquires Self-Storage Facility in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Make Space™ Storage - Prince Albert

Make Space Capital Partners is pleased to announce the acquisition of a stabilized self-storage facility in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Space Capital Partners (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce the $3,200,000 acquisition of PA U-Store-It, a stabilized self-storage facility located in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. This investment will add 262 units and 33,200 square feet of net rentable space to the current portfolio and is the Fund’s third facility in Saskatchewan.

Danny Freedman, co-owner of Make Space Inc. (the “Manager” of the Fund) and Director of Business Development for the Fund, noted, “We're excited to continue our acquisition strategy of building a portfolio of stabilized and cash flowing storages across Canada with another high-value acquisition in Prince Albert.”

About Make Space Capital Partners

The Fund is a privately held limited partnership that is building a portfolio of stabilized self-storage investments in diverse markets across Canada. The Fund was launched in July of 2019 with the goal of acquiring 15 to 20 quality self-storage investments. It is progressing well with nine storage properties now in the Fund, and several acquisition opportunities in the pipeline.

The executive management team of the Fund brings over 15 years of extensive experience in self-storage, portable fleets, flex storage and logistics. In addition, the founders of the Manager have extensive contacts in the industry to assist with sourcing quality, off-market acquisitions.

