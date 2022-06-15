Submit Release
TCEQ approves fines totaling $505,046

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $370,621 against 21 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: nine air quality, one industrial hazardous waste, two industrial wastewater discharge, two municipal wastewater discharge, one petroleum storage tank, and one public water system.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two petroleum tank, two public water system, and one water quality.

In addition, on June 7 and June 14 the executive director approved penalties totaling $134,425 against 45 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for June 29, 2022. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

