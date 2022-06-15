First Priority Group Hosts FPG Electrified Facility Opening Featuring the Nation’s 1st All-Electric Demers eFX Ambulance
Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, CEO Alex Cherepakhov, Senator Steve Oroho, Mayor Andre Sayegh, Chief Brian McDermott, Executive Director Chuck Feinberg, Executive VP Benoit Lafortune, Sheriff James Gannon, Deputy Commissioner Robert Martinez, ROI-NJ’s Tom Bergeron
The electric ambulances will provide a prototype that can help transition the nation’s emergency response fleet to zero emission vehicles”FLANDERS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Priority Group (FPG), a diversified manufacturer, dealer, upfitter and service provider of emergency and specialty vehicles is pleased to announce the opening of FPG Electrified’s grand facility and the unveiling of the nation’s first all-electric ambulance, Demers eFX, at a privately held event at its Flanders, New Jersey manufacturing facility.
— CEO Alex Cherepakhov of First Priority Group
The facility opening featured over 100 individuals including major northeast political leaders, fleet managers, policy makers, thought leaders and first responders. The agenda included various electric vehicles on display, open discussion, networking and speeches by prominent New Jersey and New York agency representatives.
Speakers at Tuesday’s private event included NJ Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) Commissioner, Shawn LaTourette, Dist. 24 State Sen. Steve Oroho, Mayor of Paterson Andre Sayegh, Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott, NJ Clean Cities Coalition Chairman Chuck Feinberg, Demers Executive Vice President Benoit Lafortune, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon and New York Police Department Deputy Commissioner Robert Martinez and moderated by Tom Bergeron of ROI-NJ.
The facility opening featured the first Demers eFX Prototype ambulance that is intended for the Paterson Fire Department in Passaic County. The DEP earlier this year awarded $908,686 to the Paterson Fire Department to purchase two electric ambulances and two fast-charging stations, replacing two diesel-powered ambulances. The award and purchase support the Murphy Administration’s commitment to electrify the transportation sector, the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state.
“The electric ambulances will provide a prototype that can help transition the nation’s emergency response fleet to zero emission vehicles,” said CEO Alex Cherepakhov of First Priority Group. “Moreover, the high visibility of police, fire and other emergency medical service vehicles will generate significant public interest and send a clear message to citizens in New Jersey and throughout the country that community leaders are serious about reducing pollutants and safeguarding the health and welfare of their communities.”
“This purchase represents an exciting step forward in the Murphy Administration’s commitment to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to the harmful effects of climate change and impact air pollution in our most vulnerable communities,” Commissioner LaTourette said at the event. “Ambulances sit idling for extended periods of time, impacting air quality. The conversion of emergency response vehicles to electric-powered drivetrains will result in a significant reduction of air pollutants, benefiting our communities and enhancing public health.”
The Demers eFX all-electric ambulance has a custom-designed chassis with over 160 miles of range, best in class turning ratio, a front cab lay-out with optimal ergonomics and comfort features, and a next-generation medical module that offers 12% more room and a new patent-pending eFX mobility seat that will allow paramedics to retain maximum mobility while remaining safely buckled-in.
“It is history in the making as our revolutionary all-electric Demers eFX ambulance arrived in the U.S. this week with a private ‘hands-on experience’ for some of our early adopters based in the northeast,” shared Alain Brunelle, CEO of Demers Braun Crestline Medix. “Interest is growing substantially within many metropolitan communities across the United States. There is a noticeable upswing with funding and grant programs available to support the purchase and infrastructure for electric ambulances.”
The company’s expanded facility was built to accommodate FPG’s new division, FPG Electrified (FPGe). The division focuses on electrification of light and medium duty emergency and specialty vehicles with a suite of products designed to support fleet assessment and conversion, infrastructure and energy savings. FPGe will be the region’s go-to resource for communities, businesses and other organization seeking to acquire electric vehicles, reduce fleet costs and meet clean energy goals.
As fleet electrification requires a significant upfront investment, funding assistance for our customers from New Jersey’s various agencies, including the NJ Department of Environmental Protection, is a critical component of clean transportation strategies.
###
Peter Sciara
First Priority Group
+1 973-347-4321
email us here