Farm to Family Coupons Available

Helping Vermonters Eat Healthy, Helping Vermont Farmers

Starting on July 1, 2022, about $176,500 in coupons will be made available to help eligible Vermonters buy locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets and farm stands. Coupons are still available at many locations. Coupons are issued on a first come, first served basis, and may be used at any of the 58 markets and farm stands enrolled in the program this summer.

Who is Eligible & How to Apply

You may be eligible one of two ways:

You're enrolled in the Department of Health’s WIC Program.

Contact your local WIC office. Your household income is at or below 185% of the federal poverty limit.

Apply at your local community action agency. Dial 2-1-1 if you need the phone number of your local agency. Current income limits are $2,096 a month for a single person, $2,823 for a couple, $3,551 for a family of three, $4,279 for a family of four and $5,006 for a family of five.

"Farm to Family supports Vermonters eating more fruits and vegetables and supports local farming at the same time," said Sean Brown, Commissioner of the Department for Children and Families. "We expect over 150 local farmers to participate in the program this season. Every coupon spent puts $6 directly into the pocket of a Vermont farmer. This supports Vermont’s farm economy while putting great local foods on dinner tables across Vermont."

To learn more, go to http://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/f2f.

Farm to Family is a program of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).