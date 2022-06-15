iCERT Statement on Congressional Action Regarding Next Generation 911 Funding
House Subcommittee Amends Spectrum Bill to Include NG 911 FundingWASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT) appreciates the efforts of the Energy & Commerce’s Subcommittee on Communications and Technology to provide funding for Next Generation 911 (NG911). NG911 is critical to the safety and security of our citizens, communities, and country. iCERT looks forward to continuing to work with the Subcommittee, the full Committee, and all of Congress on advancing legislation that makes NG911 deployment a national priority so that all citizens have access to these critical life-saving technologies.
