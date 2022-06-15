Preventive maintenance planned for South Plains roads

FLOYD COUNTY – A TxDOT preventive maintenance project to seal coat more than 415 miles of various roadways across the South Plains is scheduled to begin next week. Project contactor Lipham Asphalt and Paving Company. LLC, of Aspermont, Texas, is scheduled to begin work Monday, June 20, 2022, on FM 28 in Floyd County.

“More than 400 miles of roadway, in 17 counties, will undergo preventative maintenance this summer. Seal coating extends the life of the pavement and provides a variety of benefits to the roadway,” said Ed Goebel, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock District Director of Construction, “including a waterproof surface that prevents moisture from entering and weakening the roadbed.”

Roadways included in this year’s $16.3 million program are:

Floyd County—FM 28, FM 784

Bailey County—FM 3125, FM 54

Castro County—FM 168, FM 2397

Cochran County—FM 1585, FM 1780

Crosby County—FM 261

Dawson County—SH 349, SH 137, FM 2592, US 87, Business US 87

Gaines County—FM 2885, FM 303

Garza County—Spur 575

Hale County—SH 194, FM 2883, FM 789

Hockley County—FM 168

Lamb County—FM 303, FM 54, FM 168

Lubbock County—FM 1730, FM 2255, FM 3020, FM 3523, FM 400, FM 789, W and E Loop 289 frontage road

Lynn County—FM 2053, FM 1317

Parmer County—FM 2290, FM 145, SH 214

Swisher County—FM 214, I-27 frontage road

Terry County—FM 213, FM 303, FM 137

Yoakum County—FM 769, FM 1622

Motorists can expect daily lane closures, a pilot car to guide traffic through the work zone and are asked to drive with caution through the work zone, be on the lookout for workers and avoid distractions for their own safety and the safety of the workers.

Seal coat crews will work their way across the South Plains and end work in Lubbock County in late-August. Work will take place weather permitting.