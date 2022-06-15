Preventive maintenance planned for South Plains roads
FLOYD COUNTY – A TxDOT preventive maintenance project to seal coat more than 415 miles of various roadways across the South Plains is scheduled to begin next week. Project contactor Lipham Asphalt and Paving Company. LLC, of Aspermont, Texas, is scheduled to begin work Monday, June 20, 2022, on FM 28 in Floyd County.
“More than 400 miles of roadway, in 17 counties, will undergo preventative maintenance this summer. Seal coating extends the life of the pavement and provides a variety of benefits to the roadway,” said Ed Goebel, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock District Director of Construction, “including a waterproof surface that prevents moisture from entering and weakening the roadbed.”
Roadways included in this year’s $16.3 million program are:
- Floyd County—FM 28, FM 784
- Bailey County—FM 3125, FM 54
- Castro County—FM 168, FM 2397
- Cochran County—FM 1585, FM 1780
- Crosby County—FM 261
- Dawson County—SH 349, SH 137, FM 2592, US 87, Business US 87
- Gaines County—FM 2885, FM 303
- Garza County—Spur 575
- Hale County—SH 194, FM 2883, FM 789
- Hockley County—FM 168
- Lamb County—FM 303, FM 54, FM 168
- Lubbock County—FM 1730, FM 2255, FM 3020, FM 3523, FM 400, FM 789, W and E Loop 289 frontage road
- Lynn County—FM 2053, FM 1317
- Parmer County—FM 2290, FM 145, SH 214
- Swisher County—FM 214, I-27 frontage road
- Terry County—FM 213, FM 303, FM 137
- Yoakum County—FM 769, FM 1622
Motorists can expect daily lane closures, a pilot car to guide traffic through the work zone and are asked to drive with caution through the work zone, be on the lookout for workers and avoid distractions for their own safety and the safety of the workers.
Seal coat crews will work their way across the South Plains and end work in Lubbock County in late-August. Work will take place weather permitting.