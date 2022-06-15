Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 16, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits Thursday, June 16, 2022:

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL

Adams

Adams County Regional Water District

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

Butler

City of Fairfield

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Columbiana

Village of Wellsville

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Cuyahoga

Cuyahoga Arts and Culture

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Porter Public Library

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

Erie

City of Sandusky, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Franklin

Reynoldsburg City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Fulton

Pleasant View Union Cemetery

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Greene

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Hamilton

Woodlawn Meadows Special Improvement District, Inc.

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Hancock

Arcadia Local School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

Holmes

Holmes County Park District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Jackson

Jackson County Soil and Water Conservation District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Jefferson

Village of Rayland

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Medina

Medina County Council of Governments on Drug Enforcement

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

Montgomery

Dayton Regional STEM School

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Morgan

Bristol Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Meigsville Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Ottawa

Ottawa County Soil and Water Conservation District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Pickaway

Circleville City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Portage

Kent City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Ross

Ross County Land Reutilization Corporation

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

Sandusky

Sandusky Township Sewer District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Scioto

Sciotoville Community School

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Stark

Minerva Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Village of Meyers Lake

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Summit

Alireza Karbassi, DDS

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 MED

Wood

Rossford Public Library

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

