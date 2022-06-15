Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 16, 2022

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits Thursday, June 16, 2022:

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL

Adams Adams County Regional Water District 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority 10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021 Butler City of Fairfield 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Columbiana Village of Wellsville 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Cuyahoga Cuyahoga Arts and Culture 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Porter Public Library 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Erie City of Sandusky, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Franklin Reynoldsburg City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Fulton Pleasant View Union Cemetery 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Greene Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton Woodlawn Meadows Special Improvement District, Inc. 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Hancock Arcadia Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Holmes Holmes County Park District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Jackson Jackson County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Jefferson Village of Rayland 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Medina Medina County Council of Governments on Drug Enforcement 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Montgomery Dayton Regional STEM School 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Morgan Bristol Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Meigsville Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Ottawa Ottawa County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Pickaway Circleville City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Portage Kent City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ross Ross County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Sandusky Sandusky Township Sewer District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Scioto Sciotoville Community School 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Stark Minerva Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of Meyers Lake 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Summit Alireza Karbassi, DDS 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 MED Wood Rossford Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.