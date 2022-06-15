Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 16, 2022
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits Thursday, June 16, 2022:
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL
Adams
Adams County Regional Water District
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
Butler
City of Fairfield
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Columbiana
Village of Wellsville
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Cuyahoga
Cuyahoga Arts and Culture
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Porter Public Library
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Erie
City of Sandusky, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Franklin
Reynoldsburg City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Fulton
Pleasant View Union Cemetery
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Greene
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
Woodlawn Meadows Special Improvement District, Inc.
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Hancock
Arcadia Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Holmes
Holmes County Park District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Jackson
Jackson County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Jefferson
Village of Rayland
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Medina
Medina County Council of Governments on Drug Enforcement
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Montgomery
Dayton Regional STEM School
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Morgan
Bristol Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Meigsville Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Ottawa
Ottawa County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Pickaway
Circleville City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Portage
Kent City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ross
Ross County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Sandusky
Sandusky Township Sewer District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Scioto
Sciotoville Community School
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Stark
Minerva Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Village of Meyers Lake
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Summit
Alireza Karbassi, DDS
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
MED
Wood
Rossford Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.