Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 01, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 01, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Athens Village of Buchtel
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Auglaize Auglaize County Public District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Brown Union Township Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Butler City of Monroe
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Clark Green Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Coshocton Village of West Lafayette
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
National Transportation Database (NTD) Financial Data Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Darke Union City Area Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Defiance Defiance County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Erie Milan-Berlin Library District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin A+ Children's Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Ridgemont Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Henry Holgate Community Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Rod Parsell DDS
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Lorain Wellington Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Medina Village of Chippewa Lake
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Mercer Mercer County District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Pike South Central Ohio Computer Association Regional Council of Governments
SPECIAL AUDIT
7/1/2012 TO 12/31/2015		 Special Audit FFR
Richland Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Sandusky Sandusky County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Sandusky County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Stark Beacon Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Summit Twinsburg City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Mathews Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Wayne Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Williams Edon Union Cemetery District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Wood South East Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

