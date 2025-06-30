Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 01, 2025

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 01, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Athens Village of Buchtel

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Auglaize Auglaize County Public District Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Brown Union Township Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler City of Monroe

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Clark Green Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Coshocton Village of West Lafayette

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority

National Transportation Database (NTD) Financial Data Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Darke Union City Area Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Defiance Defiance County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Erie Milan-Berlin Library District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin A+ Children's Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Ridgemont Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Henry Holgate Community Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Rod Parsell DDS

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Lorain Wellington Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Medina Village of Chippewa Lake

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Mercer Mercer County District Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Pike South Central Ohio Computer Association Regional Council of Governments

SPECIAL AUDIT

7/1/2012 TO 12/31/2015 Special Audit FFR

Richland Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Sandusky Sandusky County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Sandusky County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Stark Beacon Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Summit Twinsburg City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Mathews Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Wayne Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Williams Edon Union Cemetery District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Wood South East Ambulance District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures