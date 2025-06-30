Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 01, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 01, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Village of Buchtel
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Auglaize
|Auglaize County Public District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Brown
|Union Township Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Butler
|City of Monroe
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clark
|Green Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton
|Village of West Lafayette
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
National Transportation Database (NTD) Financial Data Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Darke
|Union City Area Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Defiance
|Defiance County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Erie
|Milan-Berlin Library District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|A+ Children's Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Ridgemont Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Henry
|Holgate Community Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Rod Parsell DDS
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Lorain
|Wellington Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Medina
|Village of Chippewa Lake
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mercer
|Mercer County District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pike
|South Central Ohio Computer Association Regional Council of Governments
SPECIAL AUDIT
7/1/2012 TO 12/31/2015
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Richland
|Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Sandusky
|Sandusky County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Sandusky County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Beacon Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Twinsburg City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Mathews Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|Edon Union Cemetery District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Wood
|South East Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
