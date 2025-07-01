Special Audit Details $3.2 Million Finding for Recovery Against Former South Central Ohio Computer Association Executive Director

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of more than $3.2 million was issued Tuesday against the former executive director of the South Central Ohio Computer Association Regional Council of Governments (SCOCA), who was convicted of misappropriating funds that were supposed to be used for telecommunications equipment and services at schools.

The finding total was the same as the court-ordered restitution against Shawn Clemmons that remains unpaid, following his guilty plea in November 2019.

The case is detailed in a special audit report, available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

SCOCA worked to provide wireless access and related technologies and services to schools in economically disadvantaged areas. Through a federal program, the agency provided reimbursements of up to 90% to schools for the costs of the telecommunications equipment and services, generally within 20 business days after expenditures were made.

SIU launched an investigation in February 2016 after receiving allegations of potential fraud involving Clemmons, who was fired from his position as executive director a few days prior.

SIU determined Clemmons had misappropriated funding to hide financial difficulties at SCOCA, using new federal reimbursements to pay previous years’ bills. The misappropriations cost 55 school districts more than $3 million in lost reimbursements and additional fees.

Clemmons pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony count of making or presenting false claims. His final sentence included a restitution order of more than $3.2 million.

A second individual, Kenneth Collura, a former director of communications and instructional technology through the Catholic Diocese of Columbus’ Office of Catholic Schools, also pleaded guilty in the case to a single felony count. SIU identified an improper contract and misappropriations involving more than $550,000 SCOCA reimbursements by Collura.

