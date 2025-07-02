Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 03, 2025

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 03, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Village of West Union

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Butler Village of Seven Mile

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Clermont Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District 6 - Gleneste Campus

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District IV - Mt. Carmel Brewing

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Union Twp-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District V - West Clermont Educational Complex

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Cuyahoga City of Beachwood, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Connect

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Shaker Heights City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Suburban Health Consortium

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Harlem Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Edison Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Fairfield Area 20-21 Workforce Development Board

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Capital Collegiate Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Central Ohio Risk Management Association Self Insurance Pool, Inc.

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Air Quality Development Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Geauga County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Greene Beacon Specialized Living Ohio, Inc. dba Beacon Redbud

8/10/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Central State University

Report on Accounting Methods

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Report on Accounting Methods Harrison Lakeland Academy Community School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence Lawrence County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Grafton-Midview Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lucas Bennett Venture Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Ohio Housing Authority Property and Casualty, Inc.

12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Public Entity Risk Consortium

12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Centerville City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Paulding Antwerp-Carryall Township Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Scioto Scioto County Career Technical Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

South Central Ohio Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Seneca AVR Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Village of New Riegel

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Wyandot Sycamore Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit