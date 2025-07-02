Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 03, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 03, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Village of West Union
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Village of Seven Mile
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clermont Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District 6 - Gleneste Campus
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District IV - Mt. Carmel Brewing
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Union Twp-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District V - West Clermont Educational Complex
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga City of Beachwood, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Shaker Heights City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Suburban Health Consortium
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Harlem Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Edison Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Fairfield Area 20-21 Workforce Development Board
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Capital Collegiate Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Central Ohio Risk Management Association Self Insurance Pool, Inc.
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Air Quality Development Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Geauga County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Greene Beacon Specialized Living Ohio, Inc. dba Beacon Redbud
8/10/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Central State University
Report on Accounting Methods
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Report on Accounting Methods
Harrison Lakeland Academy Community School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence Lawrence County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Grafton-Midview Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lucas Bennett Venture Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Ohio Housing Authority Property and Casualty, Inc.
12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Public Entity Risk Consortium
12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Centerville City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Paulding Antwerp-Carryall Township Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Scioto Scioto County Career Technical Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
South Central Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca AVR Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Village of New Riegel
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Wyandot Sycamore Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

