Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 03, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 03, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Village of West Union
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Village of Seven Mile
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clermont
|Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District 6 - Gleneste Campus
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District IV - Mt. Carmel Brewing
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Union Twp-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District V - West Clermont Educational Complex
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of Beachwood, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Connect
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Shaker Heights City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Suburban Health Consortium
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Harlem Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Edison Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Fairfield
|Area 20-21 Workforce Development Board
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Capital Collegiate Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Central Ohio Risk Management Association Self Insurance Pool, Inc.
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Air Quality Development Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|Geauga County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Greene
|Beacon Specialized Living Ohio, Inc. dba Beacon Redbud
8/10/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Central State University
Report on Accounting Methods
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Report on Accounting Methods
|Harrison
|Lakeland Academy Community School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Grafton-Midview Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Bennett Venture Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Ohio Housing Authority Property and Casualty, Inc.
12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Public Entity Risk Consortium
12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Centerville City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Paulding
|Antwerp-Carryall Township Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Scioto
|Scioto County Career Technical Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|South Central Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|AVR Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Village of New Riegel
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Wyandot
|Sycamore Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
