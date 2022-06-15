Modular Instruments Market will Exhibit a CAGR of 6.80% By 2029 | Top Players: ADLINK Technology Inc., Teradyne, AMETEK.
Growth and expansion of semiconductors industry especially in the emerging ones, growing usage of modular instruments by the small and medium scale enterprises in the developing economies, surging number of end user industries in the developing economies, rising up gradation of existing infrastructure with advanced systems and increasing infrastructural development activities especially in the developing economies are the major factors attributable to the growth of tool chest market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the modular instruments market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.80% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Therefore, the modular instruments market value would rocket up to USD 3.67 billion by 2029.
Modular instruments are the devices that are used for the configuration and monitoring of automated test and measurement equipment. Modular instruments consist of frames that are used for connecting the functional cards. Modular instruments are largely accepted by the smartphone manufacturers, network provider electronic component manufacturers. Along with providing the measurement capabilities, the modular instruments are used to accommodate input and output channels. Modular instruments are the faceless instruments, having no direct interface and use computer user interface instead of controls embedded in frame of instruments.
Rising demand from the aerospace and defence industry and growth in the number of small and medium scale manufacturing industries in the developing economies will emerge as the major modular instruments market growth driving factors. Growing awareness about the benefits of using modular instruments such as high speed, integration, and functionality, surging technological developments in the telecommunication industry such as long-term evolution (LTE), increasing product innovations, rising deployment of high speed internet and 5G technology, and widespread industrialization will further aggravate the modular instruments market value. Growing expenditure to undertake research and development proficiencies and surging deployment of internet of things technology by the small and medium scale manufacturing industries will further carve the way for the growth of the modular instruments market.
Key Players Profiled In the Report Includes
ADLINK Technology Inc., Astronics Corporation, Cobham Limited., Rhode & Schwarz, NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP., Keysight Technologies, Teradyne Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., AMETEK.Inc., EXFO Inc., Aplab Limited, Fortive, Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd., Premier Measurement Solutions Pvt Ltd., SPX CORPORATION., The Anritsu Corporation, Lumentum Operations LLC, Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Yokogawa India Ltd., among others.
Key Market Segmentation
The modular instruments market is fragmented into its platform, industry verticals and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
Depending on its platform, the modular instruments market is divided into PXI platform, VXI platform and AXIe platform.
On the basis of its industry verticals, the modular instruments market is divided into aerospace & defence, semiconductor and electronics and telecommunications.
According to application, the modular instruments market is segmented into R&D, manufacturing and installation.
By Region of Modular Instruments market:
North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)
Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)
MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA
North America region dominates the modular instruments market will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period owing to the rising technological transformations in the manufacturing sector and increased usage of modular instruments in telecommunications, as well as defence and aerospace sector. Asia-Pacific region will score the highest growth rate owing to the rising infrastructural development activities, surging use of wireless communication devices and growing number of manufacturing industries.
