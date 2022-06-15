Reception of credentials from newly appointed ambassadors

TAJIKISTAN, June 15 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, on June 15 at the Palace of the Nation, received credentials from 10 new Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of foreign countries.

At the meeting with the ambassadors, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was presented with credentials and greetings from the leaders of their countries by Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China Ji Shumin, the Republic of Kazakhstan Valikhan Turekhanov, the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev, Hungary Rona Otta Ivan, Spain Jorge Urbiola Lopez de Montenegro, Indonesia Mohammad Fajrol Rahman, Thailand Chatchawan Sakorsin, Morocco Muhammad Rashid Maanin, Brazil Olinso Vieira and Dominican Republic Frank Hans Dannenberg Castellanos.

The head of state, Emomali Rahmon, in his speech sincerely and warmly congratulated all the ambassadors on the beginning of their diplomatic activities in this honorable and at the same time responsible position in the Republic of Tajikistan and expressed confidence that the ambassadors, through their fruitful efforts, would give a new impetus to partnership between our countries and make valuable contribution to various areas of cooperation.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, emphasized that during the period of its independence, Tajikistan has been pursuing a principled policy aimed at establishing and developing mutually beneficial multifaceted relations with foreign countries in various regions of the world.

The head of state, Emomali Rahmon, dwelled on the development and strengthening of friendly relations and multifaceted fruitful cooperation between Tajikistan and the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Hungary, Spain, Indonesia, Thailand, Morocco, Brazil and the Dominican Republic, and expressed the hope that, fulfilling their responsible mission, the newly appointed ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary will make consistent efforts to achieve the noble goals of development and strengthening the relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between their states and Tajikistan and bringing them to a qualitatively new level.

President Emomali Rahmon in his speech reflected the situation in the world community and important issues in solving global water and climate problems, and stated that our countries have similar and close positions on many topical issues related to global problems and will make joint efforts to address them within the framework of multilateral cooperation.

The head of state expressed satisfaction with the constant support of foreign countries for Tajikistan's global initiatives on pressing issues, noting that over the past two decades, Tajikistan has attracted increasing attention of the international community to global problems, especially water and climate change.

In conclusion, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, once again wished all the ambassadors success in their work and stressed the readiness of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to assist in promoting their diplomatic activities.