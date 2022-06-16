Viveka Launches V-Academy, Growth Courses for Coaches
Viveka launches V-Academy, a virtual training program for coaches to collaborate, learn and grow, on Tuesday, June 28th at 11.30 am PT/2.30 pm ET.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viveka launches V-Academy, a virtual training program for coaches to collaborate, learn and grow, on Tuesday, June 28th at 11.30 am PT/2.30 pm ET. Viveka is invested in supporting coaches to reach their full potential and has been doing this through their software solution, V-Coach, and through connecting coaches with new individual and corporate clients. They have now ventured into the knowledge and content exchange space designed to help coaches reach their personal best by strengthening and scaling their core practice.
V-Academy will launch with five courses tailored to coach requirements with additional courses to follow. The initial program will be hosted by renowned entrepreneur and results-driven coach, Nina Venturella, and will guide coaches to:
1. Find and better define their strengths
2. Create a well-oiled coaching machine
3. Develop a more compelling mission and vision
4. Set achievable goals and deliver on them
5. Develop a solid roadmap to success
V-Academy’s goal is to empower coaches to create value-add in their practices by understanding pain points, developing thought leadership, implementing effective marketing, and pointing them to credible certification programs. As the Harvard Business Review points out, in order for others to embrace coaching, coaches must do it themselves - becoming coach leaders in the process. A well-trained coach who fulfills their growth potential also leads to satisfied clients - whether they be individual clients or corporate employees. According to an ICF Global Coaching Study, 99% of coaching clients were “satisfied or very satisfied” and 96% would repeat the process. Across the board, most coaching surveys show that individuals and companies experience up to an 800% return on investment from coaching.
V-Academy will be free for Viveka members and coaches outside the network can receive complimentary tickets by signing up as a member or registering via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/v-academy-growth-courses-484759?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=creatorshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=odclsxcollection&utm-source=cp&aff=escb.
Meet the Hostess with the Mostess - About Nina Venturella
Speakers, authors and influencers hire Nina to build a guaranteed 7-figure business for them. Most are tired of inconsistent cash flow, they are often the best-kept secret in their own world and they are super frustrated that they are not able to create the impact, influence and income they desire.
Nina is a serial entrepreneur. She spent 26 years in the weight loss and wellness industry, helping people lose weight and achieve health and wellness through her company, Majestic Wellness Academy.
Nina has an extensive background in franchising, coaching and writing, and has been known to take people from zero to hero with their authority for books and intellectual property. She has innovated and created many proprietary processes that have gone global and become household names. She is featured in some of the most prominent magazines, including America’s Best Coaches , Yahoo! Finance and entrepreneur.com.
About Viveka
Our mission is to provide transformational learning experiences to billions. Viveka champions coaching solutions that are essential for individual and employee productivity and satisfaction. Our enterprise solution, V-Corp, provides training progress and performance measurement tools so that both learning goals, administration, execution and learning results are centralized. Our all-in-one platform connects companies to live coaches who support their employee wellbeing, training, leadership and performance needs.
V-Corp, Viveka’s enterprise solution, provides an all-in-one learning and development platform for employee training and performance management. Schedule a demo today to learn how your company can improve productivity, reduce absenteeism, increase company morale and become an employer of choice. Interested companies can contact sales@viveka.world.
V-Coach, Viveka’s coaching solution, provides an all-in-one client management platform for coaches. Coaches and individuals can sign up for free on the website.
