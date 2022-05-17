Viveka Onboards Coaching Companies as L&D Takes Center Stage
Viveka supports companies like Insight Strategies transition to a digital platform and helping them streamline and accelerate how they deliver their services.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viveka welcomes Insight Strategies to their V-Coach platform, where individuals and companies can now contract with their coaches for training programs related to organizational and executive leadership development.
Viveka supports companies like Insight in transitioning their coaching communities to a digital platform and helping them streamline and accelerate how they deliver their services.
L&D TAKES CENTER STAGE
As workplaces around the world get back to their “new normal,” HR departments are assessing the massive shifts their companies have gone through the past two years. There’s the pandemic, increasing issues around diversity and race, cross-generational employee reskilling, digital transformation, mental health and wellbeing, and effective leadership – these are just a few of the issues on CHRO desks. It’s no surprise why learning and development (L&D) has now become the epicenter and driving force for organizational performance and growth.
Even prior to the pandemic, 94% of workers stated they would stay at their jobs longer if their companies invested more in their learning and development (Workplace Learning Report, LinkedIn 2019). This is equally true now, but a strong L&D program has, in fact, become a necessity and a key differentiator to attract new talent. According to this year’s LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report, L&D “has become more central, strategic, cross-functional - and overworked.” Nearly three-quarters of learning leaders have seen L&D rise in influence within their organizations and across departments, and a 94% demand increase in L&D specialists in Q3 2021. Additionally, investment in key training programs - from DEI to digital fluency - will increase in 2022, and 54% of learning leaders say that internal mobility has become a higher priority as a result of the pandemic.
A few years ago, a Fortune 500 firm engaged Metrix Global, LLC, to identify the business benefits and ROI of an executive coaching program. They found that coaching produced a 529% ROI and significant intangible benefits to the business, including the financial benefits from employee retention, boosting the overall ROI to 788%. Overall, coaching most significantly impacted the ability to prioritize more effectively (72%), employee productivity (60%), customer satisfaction (53%) and employee satisfaction (53%).
VIVEKA SUPPORTS COMPANIES DURING THE GREAT TRANSITION
Viveka champions coaching solutions that are essential for employee productivity, retention and satisfaction. We help companies emerge from “the great transition” with more positive and sustainable outcomes.
About Viveka
Our mission is to provide transformational learning experiences to billions. V-Corp provides training progress and performance measurement tools so that results are centralized. Our all-in-one platform also connects companies to live coaches who support their employee wellness, training, leadership and performance needs.
V-Corp, Viveka’s enterprise solution, provides an all-in-one learning and development platform for employee training and performance management. Viveka is actively scheduling demos with mid-size companies in the U.S. and globally. Interested companies can contact sales@viveka.world.
V-Coach, Viveka’s coaching solution, provides an all-in-one client management platform for coaches. Coaches and individuals can sign up for free on the website.
Click to learn more about Viveka, V-Corp and V-Coach.
Katja Gabriele Kempe
Viveka
+1 6285029211
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
How Viveka Helps Coaches