The Great Transition Ushers in New Leadership Approaches
Viveka believes that coaching solutions can help companies emerge from “the great transition” with more positive and sustainable results.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We have heard extensively about “The Great Resignation,” which has seen a record number of American workers leave their jobs in search of better or different opportunities. In response, the face and style of leadership is changing dramatically and Viveka is at the forefront of providing solutions. Katja Kempe, CEO, recently spoke at the Horasis USA Meeting on March 4, 2022 about how companies can redefine their leadership and company culture by examining their company’s IQ.
WHAT IS THE IQ OF YOUR COMPANY?
A company’s IQ is measured by its ability to respond to ever-changing market conditions with agility, quality and the willingness to seize new opportunities. How quickly the leadership team can pivot when new restrictions are enforced is essential to a company's success. This also depends on the mindset of its employees, starting with management, whose responsibility is to create a culture of belonging and productivity, as well as a healthy workplace environment.
The mass employee exodus has led to an internal barometer check that we now define as “The Great Transition.”
With employee turnover and absenteeism costing over $1 trillion in 2021, many companies worldwide are in the process of reviewing their IQs, and as a result introducing leadership development, cultural change management and an increased focus on wellbeing in the workplace.
VIVEKA SUPPORTS COACHES DURING THE GREAT TRANSITION
The Great Transition is loosely defined as the time when workers choose to move from full-time, traditional employment to self-employment, as well as when companies begin examining how they work. Viveka believes that coaching solutions are an essential part of the internal review process and can help companies emerge from “the great transition” with more positive and sustainable results.
With that in mind, Viveka is partnering with Unlimited Possibility Events to provide coaches the opportunity to increase awareness, reach and conversions. The first training program cohort will be announced on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Advanced registration is required and further instructions to apply for the training will be provided during the webinar.
About Viveka
Our mission is to provide transformational learning experiences to billions. V-Corp provides training progress and performance measurement tools so that results are centralized. Our all-in-one platform also connects companies to live coaches who support their employee wellness, training, leadership and performance needs.
V-Corp, Viveka’s enterprise solution, provides an all-in-one learning and development platform for employee training and performance management. Viveka is actively scheduling demos with mid-size companies in the U.S. and globally. Interested companies can contact sales@viveka.world.
V-Coach, Viveka’s coaching solution, provides an all-in-one client management platform for coaches. Coaches and individuals can sign up for free on the website.
About Horasis
A global visions community committed to inspiring our future – provides a unique platform for companies from emerging and developed markets to globalize their organizations. In addition to the Horasis Extraordinary Meeting, Horasis hosts the annual Horasis Global Meeting, Horasis India Meeting, Horasis China Meeting, Horasis Asia Meeting, as well as the annual gatherings of the Horasis Visionary Circle.
