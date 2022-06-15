MDA Secretary Bartenfelder Named SASDA Treasurer

June 15, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 15, 2022) – Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) Secretary Joe Bartenfelder was selected as Treasurer of the Southern Association of State Departments of Agriculture (SASDA) during their Annual Conference held in Davis, WV.

“I am thrilled to be selected by my peers to serve in this role” said Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Working with SASDA has been vital in having the Maryland agricultural industry represented at a national level. I look forward to continuing this work as a member of the Board of Directors.”

A branch of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), SASDA strives to improve American agriculture through the development and promotion of sound public policy and agriculture-related businesses and programs, and to communicate the vital economic importance of agriculture.

