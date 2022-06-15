AGC Georgia and AGC of America team to Award Contractors for Safety Excellence
Numerous firms receive honors on the national level
Construction safety is a key principle that is paramount to every project, and these firms are the standard bearers of that commitment,”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the leading association for the construction industry in Georgia and at the national level, the Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) and the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC of America) annually partner to recognize firms for company-wide safety excellence. Thirty Georgia-based construction firms were honored for their dedication to safety throughout the 2021 calendar year. “Construction safety is a key principle that is paramount to every project, and these firms are the standard bearers of that commitment,” AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. “We are incredibly proud to recognize these firms for their safety-centric culture and are excited to honor them for their dedication.”
— AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham
General Contractor Members with Zero Incidence Rate recognized through the National AGC Safety
Award (NASA) Program
1. Alston Construction Company LLC
2. Anderson Construction Company
3. Ben B. Gordy Construction Co. Inc.
4. Bowen & Watson Inc.
5. C.E. Garbutt Construction
6. Cooper & Company General Contractors Inc.
7. Dublin Construction Company
8. Duffey Southeast Inc.
9. FS 360 LLC
10. Headley Construction Corp
11. Juneau Construction Company
12. Kajima Building & Design Group Inc.
13. Leapley Construction
14. R. K. Redding Construction Inc.
15. R.W. Allen Construction LLC
16. RA-LIN and Associates Inc.
17. Renfroe Construction Co. LLC
18. Sheridan Construction
19. Warren Associates Inc.
20. West Construction Company
21. Young Contracting/SE Inc.
Specialty Contractor Members with Zero Incidence Rate recognized through the National AGC Safety
Award (NASA) Program
1. Brent Scarbrough & Company
2. Caldwell Electrical Contractors Inc.
3. Penco Electrical Contractors Inc.
4. Precision Concrete Construction Inc.
5. Precision Electrical Contractors Inc.
6. Martin Concrete Construction
7. MetroPower Inc.
General Contractor Members with 25 Percent Below Division Incidence Rate recognized through the
National AGC Safety Award (NASA) Program
1. Choate Construction
Specialty Contractor Members with 25 Percent Below Division Incidence Rate recognized through the
National AGC Safety Award (NASA) Program
1. Eckardt Group
For more information about AGC Georgia, AGC of America and safety awards, please visit
www.agcga.org.
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include approximately 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms
nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
