RST’s Leadership Receives Acclaim in London’s 58 Most Impressive & Successful Directors in Artificial Intelligence Space
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With immense pleasure, Recruitment Smart announces the recognition of the tremendous roles that our Co-founders- Mr. Yusuf Jazakallah and Mr. Pawan Lokwani have played in leading the team to achieve path-breaking success in the field of AI-enabled talent acquisition. The Best Startups UK has acknowledged their roles in an article on London’s 58 Most Impressive & Successful Directors in the Artificial Intelligence space.
This list features the top London-based directors that are leading organizations in the Artificial Intelligence space for their exceptional performance in innovation, growth, management, and social impact. Their roles have also been recognized in another article by the Best Startups UK on London’s 66 Most Impressive & Successful Directors in the Art Space. The influential leadership of Pawan and Yusuf has led Recruitment Smart to exceptional heights in just 5 years of its inception in the Artificial Intelligence space. Recruitment Smart’s recognition in the ‘Top 10 Talent Intelligence Software’ on G2 is another testimony of their inspirational leadership.
Our co-founders have always motivated the team to innovate futuristic talent intelligence solutions for our clients to assist them in streamlining and optimizing their talent acquisition process by minimizing laborious manual operations and operational leakages and making sure that they stay ahead of the competition in discovering the best personnel.
Pawan’s role in scaling up Recruitment Smart through his superior executions in Sales, Product conceptualization, market definition, and Revenue development has been fittingly recognized in the article. Pawan had a clear vision early on in his entrepreneurial experience to steer opportunities in disruptive technologies, thus he started establishing AI businesses to generate 10X returns on his efforts. He has over 15 years of expertise in the global talent market in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, and has effectively developed teams and sold enterprise solutions to global clients.
Yusuf is predominantly responsible for Product Development, Strategy/Business Development, and Finance at Recruitment Smart. His role at Recruitment Smart can be evidenced by the exceptional and futuristic AI capabilities of our flagship products- SniperAI & JeevesAI. Their comprehensive AI capabilities are helping our clients create value drivers at different stages resulting in over 60% optimization of the process, reducing sourcing costs by 37%, improving time to hire by 25%, and enhancing candidate outreach and engagement by 60%.
About Best Startups UK
BestStartup.co.uk employs journalists from across the UK and draws on the marketing tools and technology developed by Fupping LTD. They are an independent outlet and do not publish political content. It is highly committed to helping UK businesses prosper. Its mission is to showcase the top UK businesses, encourage investment in them and promote British success. They write about success stories and contributors that are drivers of innovation and progress in Britain and partners to syndicate positive British stories.
About Recruitment Smart
Based in the City of London, Recruitment Smart is a tech startup on a mission to bring disruptive technology to the recruitment industry. The team includes veterans from both the recruitment and tech industries. Recruitment Smart’s ethos is to build products that are highly attuned to our customer’s needs and value requirements.
