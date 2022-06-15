Wine Market Size Worth USD 599.5 Billion by 2028 | Wine Industry Expected CAGR 4.03% | Data Bridge Market Research
Market Research’s on Wine covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends till 2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Wine Market finds that the increasing e-commerce platforms are expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising demand for high-quality streaming from consumers, global wine market will project a CAGR of 4.03% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Growth and expansion of the food and beverages industry, ever-rising population around the globe, rising consumer consciousness towards high quality, healthy and nutritional wines, surging number of young wine connoisseurs and increasing personal disposable income by the major companies are the major factors attributable to the growth of wine market.
According to our researchers, the industry is inducing rustic landscapes for consumers across the world and attaining huge admiration in the global marketplace, owing to its taste and uplifting properties. The beverage has become a significant commodity and is also obtaining approval in the overseas market, owing to the eased trade duties and tariff obstructions in marketing.
List of Key Players Mentioned in the Wine Research Report:
The Wine Group (U.S.)
John Distilleries (India)
International Beverage Holdings (Thailand)
Distell Group Limited (South Africa)
Halewood Wines International (U.K.)
Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Accolade Wines, Plc. (U.S.)
E & J Gallo Winery (U.S.)
Global Drinks Finland (Finland)
Treasury Wine estates (Australia)
Torres Wines (Spain)
Supply Chain Disturbances amid COVID-19 to Adversely Affect Market Presentation
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a notable alteration in global markets, principally in this market. The product distribution channels across the globe were interrupted, owing to wide-ranging terminations of numerous amenities and limitations in public mobility.
The demand and ingestion of the drink has been detained in the majority of the markets globally. The greatest influence had been in the course the customers bought the product, as users progressively moved towards buying the drink online, owing to the steady conclusion of on-trade channels.
What are the Highlights of the Report?
The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market and various factors driving, restraining, challenging, and creating opportunities for the market. It also discusses the table of segmentation based on factors such as type, flavour, distribution channel, and geography, and lists the names of leading factors. Furthermore, the report highlights current trends prevalent in the market, significant industry developments, and other interesting insights into the market. To purchase this report, refer to the company website.
Global Wine Market Scope and Market Size
The wine market is segmented on the basis of type, colour, product type, packaging, body type and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of type, the wine market is segmented into still wines, sparkling wines, fortified wines and others.
On the basis of color, the wine market is segmented into red wine, white wine, rose wine and others.
On the basis of product type, the wine market is segmented into flavored and unflavored.
On the basis of packaging type, the wine market is segmented into bottles, cans and others. Bottles segment is sub-segmented into glass and plastic.
On the basis of body type, the wine market is segmented into light-bodied, medium-bodied and full-bodied.
On the basis of distribution channel, the wine market is segmented into off trade and on trade. The on trade is sub segmented into specialty stores, online retailers and others.
Competitive Landscape:
Corporations Engage into Partnerships and Sign Contracts to Spur their Market Position
The vital players of the market are known to implement important tactics in order to uphold their domination over the market worldwide. The players along with their expert consultants apply stratagems such as inaugurating products, signing strategic bonds, initiating mergers and many such factors to plunge market growth and widen their growth prospect throughout the market.
Key inquiries replied in the report include:
How is the wine market in India?
What is the size of the wine market?
Who is the target market of wine business?
What will the market estimate and the development rate be in 2028?
What are the key elements driving the Global Wine Market?
