Photogrammetry Software Market Size, Shares Growing Rapidly at a CAGR of 13.66% with Industry Trends, Application
Data Bridge Market Research Published a concise report on Global Photogrammetry Software Market report presents an analysis of prime Key Players, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies, market effect factor and consumer needs by major regions, types, and applications globally while considering the past, present and future state of the healthcare industry.
Photogrammetry Software Market report estimates the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, key developments, along with market segments and application.
Global Photogrammetry Software Market was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.90 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 13.66% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Photogrammetry Software Definition:
Photogrammetry is a technology that involves the extraction of 3D information from photographs. This is a dome with the help of photogrammetry software by comparing and matching the pixels across a series of photographs of any object or item. Photogrammetry is generally used by surveyors, researchers, engineers, architects, and contractors to create topographic maps, drawings, and maps. Apart from that, photogrammetry software offers a wide range of benefits to some other fields and sectors like entertainment, sports, and filmmaking.
Top players list covered in the Photogrammetry Software market report are:
• Vexcel Imaging GmbH
• nFrames
• REDcatch GmbH
• NUBIGON Inc.
• Linearis3D GmbH & Co.KG
• Menci software SRL
• Photometrix Photogrammetry Software
• Skyline Software Systems Inc.
• Racurs
• SimActive Inc.
• ICAROS
• Magnasoft.
• DroneDeploy
• PhotoModeler Technologies
• Esri International LLC
• Autodesk, Inc.
• Trimble Inc.
• Hexagon AB
Global Photogrammetry Software Market Scope and Market Size
The Global Photogrammetry Software Market is segmented on the basis of method, photogrammetry style, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of method, the photogrammetry software market is segmented into aerial photogrammetry, terrestrial photogrammetry, satellite photogrammetry and macro photogrammetry.
On the basis of photogrammetry style, the photogrammetry software market is segmented into point-and-shoot photogrammetry, multi-camera photogrammetry and video-to-photogrammetry.
On the basis of application, the photogrammetry software market is segmented into culture heritage and museum, films & games, topographic maps, traffic management system, 3d printing, drones and robots and others.
On the basis of end user, the photogrammetry software market is segmented into building & construction, automotive, energy, oil & gas, ship building, building and construction and other.
Photogrammetry Software Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Rise in Construction Industry
The rise in the use of GPS receiver in the construction industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of photogrammetry software market. The GPS technology is widely being adopted in large-scale construction projects such as megaprojects for equipment tracking and civil construction sites.
Availability of Low-Cost Sensors
The availability of various sensors such as load, temperature, location, and vibration accelerate the market growth. The on-going technological advancements in the semiconductor industry and intense competition among various manufacturers also drive the market growth.
Use in Sports and Film Theatres
The increase in the use of photogrammetry software for continuous hours, and wide use in large events such as sports and film theatres further influence the market. The growing adoption of photogrammetry software in numerous industries and high customer satisfaction with the product assist in the expansion of the market.
Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, expansion of agricultural sector, surge in investments and increase in government initiatives positively impact the photogrammetry software market.
Opportunities
Furthermore, increase in number of applications of photogrammetry across verticals extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, use at cultural heritage buildings and museums, and for processing films and games, among others will further expand the market.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, rise in concerns about security and privacy are increasing among businesses is expected to obstruct market growth. Also, lack of trained and skilled professionals required for using photogrammetry software is projected to challenge the mid-and high-level precision global photogrammetry software market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This photogrammetry software market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on photogrammetry software market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
COVID-19 Impact on Photogrammetry Software Market
The COVID-19 had a negative impact on photogrammetry software market owing to the strict lockdowns and social distancing to contain the spread of the virus. The economic uncertainty, partial shutdown of the business and low consumer confidence impacted demand for photogrammetry software. The supply chain got hampered during the pandemic along with delay logistics activities. However, the photogrammetry software market is expected to regain its pace during the post pandemic scenario due to the easing on the restrictions.
Segmentation: Global Photogrammetry Software Market
Photogrammetry Software Market by Method
• Aerial Photogrammetry,
• Terrestrial (Close Range) Photogrammetry,
• Satellite Photogrammetry and Macro Photogrammetry
Photogrammetry Software Market by Photogrammetry Style
• Point-and-Shoot Photogrammetry,
• Multi-Camera Photogrammetry and Video-to-Photogrammetry
Photogrammetry Software Market by Application
• Culture Heritage and Museum,
• Films and Games,
• Topographic Maps,
• Traffic Management System,
• 3D Printing,
• Drones and Robots
Photogrammetry Software Market by End User
• Building and Construction,
• Automotive,
• Energy,
• Oil and Gas,
• Ship Building and Others
Scope of the Photogrammetry Software Market
Photogrammetry software market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Table of Contents
Report Overview:
It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.
Executive Summary:
It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.
Key Players:
Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.
Breakdown by Product and Application:
This section provides details about market size by product and application.
Regional Analysis:
All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.
Profiles of International Players:
Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.
Market Dynamics:
It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.
Key Findings of the Research Study
Appendix:
It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.
Photogrammetry Software Market Scenario
According to Data Bridge Market Research Global photogrammetry software market is witnessing a significant growth in developed economies during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to factors such as, rising upsurge in the construction industry and need for improving disaster management, increasing construction and infrastructure developments across the globe and high demand from engineers, surveyors, and architects, driving the market swiftly.
Now the question is which are the other regions photogrammetry software market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific photogrammetry software market be their next revenue pockets for 2022. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the photogrammetry software market.
