Berlin Barracks / DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003447
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/13/2022 at 7:58 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Nelson Pond Rd in Calais, Vermont)
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Howard Fletcher
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, State Police responded to
Calais for the report of a single vehicle crash. The operator left the scene of
the crash prior to Troopers arriving. Howard Fletcher was located at his residence
and he identified himself as the operator of the truck. While speaking with Troopers
Fletcher showed signs of being under the influence of intoxicants.
He was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Fletcher was
issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on
06/30/2022 at 8:30 AM to answer to this offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.