Berlin Barracks / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3003447

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin                             

STATION: Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2022 at 7:58 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Nelson Pond Rd in Calais, Vermont)

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Howard Fletcher                                              

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, State Police responded to

Calais for the report of a single vehicle crash.  The operator left the scene of

the crash prior to Troopers arriving.  Howard Fletcher was located at his residence

and he identified himself as the operator of the truck.  While speaking with Troopers

Fletcher showed signs  of being under the influence of intoxicants.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing.  Fletcher was

issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on

06/30/2022 at 8:30 AM to answer to this offense.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

