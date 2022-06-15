Visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to New Delhi, India, 15 to 17 June 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will visit India from 15 to 17 June 2022.

Minister Balakrishnan will co-chair the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (SAIFMM) in New Delhi with Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S. Jaishankar on 16 June 2022. The SAIFMM marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations. The Foreign Ministers will discuss ways to strengthen the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and international developments. Minister Balakrishnan will call on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the other ASEAN Foreign Ministers and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi, and deliver remarks at the Ministerial Session of the Delhi Dialogue XII on 16 June 2022.

Minister Balakrishnan will have separate meetings with EAM Jaishankar, Indian Ministers, and Parliamentarians.

Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

