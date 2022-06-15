Celebrate National Donut Day with Here-O Donuts
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai has always been a dream destination for Travelers, Vloggers, and food enthusiasts. People with sweet tooth always love to enjoy a mouthwatering snack. If you are in Dubai and love to grab a flavorful and authentic treat, then Here-O Donuts won't be an unfamiliar name. Here-O Donuts is also referred to as Dubai's most popular and sought-after donut shop.
Here-O-Donuts are primarily famous for their fresh and delicious handmade donuts. Here-O Donuts is renowned for its authentic taste and unique sourdough texture from its original recipe. They choose the finest and freshest ingredients, and their artisanal preparation helps them gain customer loyalty. Here-O-Donuts' moral code is always quality over profit-making.
To celebrate Donut Day, Here-O Donuts gave away 500 Free donuts on their Billboard Spot on SZR. To continue celebrating, they have organized a competition where people have to guess the number of regular-sized donuts that can fit on their giant billboard on Sheikh Zayed Road. The competition starts on June 3rd ending on June 19th. The person with the closest assumption will get a chance to be featured on their next billboard. It obviously won't be easy to guess the exact number of donuts, Here-O Donuts will provide clues on every donut order, raising the chance of succeeding in this competition. Here-O-Donut also provides home deliveries, so you can place an order at your home, guess the correct number of Donuts, and get a chance to be featured on SZR's Billboard. You can place your order to participate in the contest.
For more information, visit @hereodonuts and #bighereo on Instagram.
Let's celebrate National Donut Day with Here-O-Donuts. For further queries, visit chatfood or Instagram: @hereodonuts or call +971 04 547 7591. www.hereodonuts.com
Mhyla Caparas
AdaptsMedia
+971 58 560 1701
Info@adaptsmedia.com