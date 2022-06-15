Berlin Barracks/ Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief and Resisting Arrest
CASE#: 22A3003214
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT #: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/12/22 02:10 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Woodbury Rd, Woodbury VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief and Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Brandon Tallman
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Elmore, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received a report of a physical altercation on West Woodbury Rd in the Town of Woodbury. Troopers responded to the residence and met with the victims. An altercation broke out between the homeowners and Tallman. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Brandon Tallman for Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief and Resisting Arrest. He was transport to the State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing. Tallman was held at Northwest State Correction Facility on $25,000 bail. Tallman is scheduled to appear at Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 15th 2022.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 06/15/22 @ 12:30 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: North West Correctional Facility
BAIL: $25,000.00
MUG SHOT: included
