Berlin Barracks/ Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief and Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3003214

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/12/22 02:10 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Woodbury Rd, Woodbury VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief and Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Brandon Tallman

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Elmore, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received a report of a physical altercation on West Woodbury Rd in the Town of Woodbury. Troopers responded to the residence and met with the victims. An altercation broke out between the homeowners and Tallman. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Brandon Tallman for Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief and Resisting Arrest. He was transport to the State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing. Tallman was held at Northwest State Correction Facility on $25,000 bail. Tallman is scheduled to appear at Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 15th 2022.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 06/15/22 @ 12:30 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: North West Correctional Facility

BAIL: $25,000.00

MUG SHOT: included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.