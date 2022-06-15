Berlin Barracks/ Aggravated Assault on Protected Official, Resisting Arrest, Impeding(x2), and Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3003214

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/14/22 19:00 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Woodbury Rd, Woodbury VT

ACCUSED: Wayne Tallman

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault on Protected Official, Resisting Arrest, Impeding, and Reckless Endangerment

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 06/15/22 @ 12:30 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: included

ACCUSED: Amy Tallman

Age: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

VIOLATION: Impeding

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 08/20/22, 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: none

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police were investigating an Aggravated Assault and a Burglary. The individual in question was located at 178 Scott Rd in Hardwick. When Troopers arrived on scene to take the suspect into custody, Wayne and Amy Tallman began to impede Troopers. Wayne proceeded to operate an excavator and recklessly maneuvered the bucket near the Troopers and their cruisers in an attempt to prevent them from arresting the suspect. Troopers were forced to retreat with the suspect before addressing the threat that Wayne had caused. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Wayne Tallman for Aggravated Assault on Protected Official, Resisting Arrest, Impeding, and Reckless Endangerment. He was transported to the State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing. Wayne Tallman was later released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/15/22, at 1230 hours. Amy Tallman was issued a citation for Impeding an Officer. She is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/20/22 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.