Berlin Barracks/ Aggravated Assault on Protected Official, Resisting Arrest, Impeding(x2), and Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003214
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT #: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/14/22 19:00 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Woodbury Rd, Woodbury VT
ACCUSED: Wayne Tallman
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault on Protected Official, Resisting Arrest, Impeding, and Reckless Endangerment
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 06/15/22 @ 12:30 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: included
ACCUSED: Amy Tallman
Age: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT
VIOLATION: Impeding
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 08/20/22, 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: none
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police were investigating an Aggravated Assault and a Burglary. The individual in question was located at 178 Scott Rd in Hardwick. When Troopers arrived on scene to take the suspect into custody, Wayne and Amy Tallman began to impede Troopers. Wayne proceeded to operate an excavator and recklessly maneuvered the bucket near the Troopers and their cruisers in an attempt to prevent them from arresting the suspect. Troopers were forced to retreat with the suspect before addressing the threat that Wayne had caused. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Wayne Tallman for Aggravated Assault on Protected Official, Resisting Arrest, Impeding, and Reckless Endangerment. He was transported to the State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing. Wayne Tallman was later released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/15/22, at 1230 hours. Amy Tallman was issued a citation for Impeding an Officer. She is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/20/22 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.