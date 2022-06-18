Dimitry Loiseau international celebrity fashion photographer takes REGARD to the next level as a Global Brand
REGARD is a leading digital fashion and lifestyle magazine co-founded with celebrity hair and makeup artist, Valerie Noble.
As they say, art is subjective. You never know who will appreciate what you bring for public consumption. Nonetheless, as an artist & a photographer, I capture the essence of what is in front of me”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimitry Loiseau created REGARD Magazine over a decade ago. REGARD is a leading digital fashion and lifestyle publication co-founded with celebrity hair and makeup artist, Valerie Noble. The magazine platform was designed to showcase more up and coming actors in the entertainment industry.
— Dimitry Loiseau
Since its inception, Dimitry wanted to expand on the magazine concept by featuring various actors from network TV, cable television and now all of the streaming platforms. Over the span of this past decade, he has photographed and featured notable talent that include Meghan Markle, Paris Hilton, Octavia Spencer, Regina King, Sarah Wayne Callies, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Roselyn Sanchez and Marisol Nichols, just to name a few.
His vision, as a photographer, is to create timeless images, that capture the essence of each individual, who are then featured in the publication and displayed in a beautiful setting.
Recently, the international celebrity photographer and Chief Editor of REGARD Magazine, Dimitry Loiseau, threw a lavish launch party with a fusion of celebrities, fashion, fitness, beauty, mixology and much more, to celebrate the Summer 2022 edition.
Some of the most recognizable international brands like BURN180, TEPOZÁN, and SOFITEL, came together to celebrate the release of the issue hosted by REGARD’s cover girl, Tricia Helfer! Other celebrities who attended the event at the swanky Sofitel Hotel in Beverly Hills include Sophia Ali, Nicky Whelan, Edward James Olmos, Caitlin O’Connor, Christopher Gorham, Alex Meneses, Michael Rosenbaum, Dr. TJ Tsay, Farrah Abraham, Karlee Perez, Christian Ganiere, Jay Ellis, Andrea Bernholtz (Celebrity CEO of Swiminista Co- Founder of Rock & Republic) Steve Cederquist, Alyssa de Boisblanc, Melissa L. Williams, Co- Founders of Burn180 Dan Markel and Todd Wittenbrock, and many more.
The next step for REGARD is taking the brand to the next level, globally. Dimitry’s work has been instrumental for REGARD by forging partnerships with some of the most exclusive and luxurious brands.
