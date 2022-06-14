Senate Bill 1256 Printer's Number 1749
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - The proportional representation shall incorporate all
employees at risk of becoming a victim of workplace violence.
(5) In the case of a health care system that is subject
to a collective bargaining agreement, the contractual
agreement shall designate the number of union members to
serve on the committee, as well as the number of
representatives from management. The agreement shall also
account for individuals who are employed by the health care
system, but who are not members of a union or management.
(c) Operation of committee and program.--In the case of a
health care system that owns or operates more than one health
facility, the committee and program may be operated at the
system or department level if:
(1) Committee membership includes at least one employee
from each health facility who provides direct care to
patients.
(2) The committee develops a violence prevention plan
for each health facility.
(3) Data related to violence prevention remains
distinctly identifiable for each health facility.
Section 4. Duties of committee.
(a) Risk assessment evaluation.--Each committee shall
annually perform a risk assessment evaluation of the factors
that may put an employee at risk of workplace violence. Those
factors shall include, but not be limited to:
(1) Working in a public setting.
(2) Guarding or maintaining property or possessions.
(3) Working in a high-crime area.
(4) Working late at night or early in the morning.
(5) Using commuter lots that are not adequately lit or
