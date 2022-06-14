Submit Release
Senate Bill 1256 Printer's Number 1749

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - The proportional representation shall incorporate all

employees at risk of becoming a victim of workplace violence.

(5) In the case of a health care system that is subject

to a collective bargaining agreement, the contractual

agreement shall designate the number of union members to

serve on the committee, as well as the number of

representatives from management. The agreement shall also

account for individuals who are employed by the health care

system, but who are not members of a union or management.

(c) Operation of committee and program.--In the case of a

health care system that owns or operates more than one health

facility, the committee and program may be operated at the

system or department level if:

(1) Committee membership includes at least one employee

from each health facility who provides direct care to

patients.

(2) The committee develops a violence prevention plan

for each health facility.

(3) Data related to violence prevention remains

distinctly identifiable for each health facility.

Section 4. Duties of committee.

(a) Risk assessment evaluation.--Each committee shall

annually perform a risk assessment evaluation of the factors

that may put an employee at risk of workplace violence. Those

factors shall include, but not be limited to:

(1) Working in a public setting.

(2) Guarding or maintaining property or possessions.

(3) Working in a high-crime area.

(4) Working late at night or early in the morning.

(5) Using commuter lots that are not adequately lit or

