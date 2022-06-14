Senate Bill 1269 Printer's Number 1750

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - complaints, investigating complaints and taking action to

implement resolutions to complaints, including the use of State

agency enforcement authority to resolve complaints as

recommended by the ombudsman.

(f) In ensuring that the goals of the ombudsman are met, the

following shall apply:

(1) The ombudsman shall monitor the development and

implementation of Federal, State and local statutes, regulations

and policies regarding services and supports for children with

mental health disorders, including the education of children

with mental health disorders.

(2) The ombudsman shall maintain complete records of

complaints received, the actions taken, findings, outcomes and

recommendations in response to any complaints and other actions,

including those taken by the Commonwealth and private agency

responses to serious complaints.

(3) Each quarter, the ombudsman shall send a report to each

government agency that was the subject of a complaint received

by the ombudsman during the relevant period, listing the

complaints involving that agency that were received during the

past quarter . The ombudsman shall meet regularly with the

secretary, the Deputy Secretary for Mental Health and Substance

Abuse Services and the executive director and shall report on

any Statewide problems that the ombudsman has identified and

potential solutions.

(4) The ombudsman shall report annually, within one hundred

twenty days of the end of the fiscal year, on the activities of

the ombudsman, including complaints that are relevant to the

ombudsman and an analysis of patterns in complaints made through

the ombudsman and shall make recommendations for legislation,

20220SB1269PN1750 - 3 -

