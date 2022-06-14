Senate Bill 1269 Printer's Number 1750
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - complaints, investigating complaints and taking action to
implement resolutions to complaints, including the use of State
agency enforcement authority to resolve complaints as
recommended by the ombudsman.
(f) In ensuring that the goals of the ombudsman are met, the
following shall apply:
(1) The ombudsman shall monitor the development and
implementation of Federal, State and local statutes, regulations
and policies regarding services and supports for children with
mental health disorders, including the education of children
with mental health disorders.
(2) The ombudsman shall maintain complete records of
complaints received, the actions taken, findings, outcomes and
recommendations in response to any complaints and other actions,
including those taken by the Commonwealth and private agency
responses to serious complaints.
(3) Each quarter, the ombudsman shall send a report to each
government agency that was the subject of a complaint received
by the ombudsman during the relevant period, listing the
complaints involving that agency that were received during the
past quarter . The ombudsman shall meet regularly with the
secretary, the Deputy Secretary for Mental Health and Substance
Abuse Services and the executive director and shall report on
any Statewide problems that the ombudsman has identified and
potential solutions.
(4) The ombudsman shall report annually, within one hundred
twenty days of the end of the fiscal year, on the activities of
the ombudsman, including complaints that are relevant to the
ombudsman and an analysis of patterns in complaints made through
the ombudsman and shall make recommendations for legislation,
20220SB1269PN1750 - 3 -
