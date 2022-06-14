Senate Bill 1285 Printer's Number 1751
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1751
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1285
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, BREWSTER, FONTANA, COLLETT, KEARNEY,
COMITTA, CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, SCHWANK AND COSTA,
JUNE 14, 2022
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 14, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in school safety and security,
further providing for School Safety and Security Grant
Program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1306-B(f) of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended and subsection (h) is amended by adding a paragraph to
read:
Section 1306-B. School Safety and Security Grant Program.
* * *
(f) Minimum allocation.--[Each] Except for the 2022-2023
fiscal year, each school district that makes a meritorious
application as prescribed by the committee under subsection (j)
shall receive a minimum grant allocation as follows:
(1) A school district with an average daily membership
