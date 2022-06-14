Senate Bill 1285 Printer's Number 1751

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1751

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1285

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, BREWSTER, FONTANA, COLLETT, KEARNEY,

COMITTA, CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, SCHWANK AND COSTA,

JUNE 14, 2022

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 14, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in school safety and security,

further providing for School Safety and Security Grant

Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1306-B(f) of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended and subsection (h) is amended by adding a paragraph to

read:

Section 1306-B. School Safety and Security Grant Program.

* * *

(f) Minimum allocation.--[Each] Except for the 2022-2023

fiscal year, each school district that makes a meritorious

application as prescribed by the committee under subsection (j)

shall receive a minimum grant allocation as follows:

(1) A school district with an average daily membership

