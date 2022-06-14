Senate Bill 1259 Printer's Number 1754
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - shall ensure that subcontractors and service providers that
administer health care services, including pregnancy tests,
counseling and postdelivery support, meet the requirements of
the patient safety provisions of section 315 of the act of March
20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), known as the Medical Care
Availability and Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act, comply with the
same regulations as apply to a health care facility subject to
section 806(h) of the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48),
known as the Health Care Facilities Act, and do not provide
false or misleading information in the provision of or
advertisement of services. Any health care services, including
pregnancy tests, counseling and postdelivery support, provided
by the nonprofit agency and its subcontractors and service
providers, shall comply with the nationally recognized standards
published by the American Medical Association and the American
College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Any program training
and materials from the nonprofit agency and their subcontractors
and service providers shall include the full range of
contraceptive options approved by the United States Food and
Drug Administration.
(b) Violations.--A nonprofit agency that fails to comply
with this section may not be eligible to receive State funding
or State tax incentives.
Section 3. Effective date.
This act shall take effect in 60 days.
20220SB1259PN1754 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25