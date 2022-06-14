Senate Bill 1259 Printer's Number 1754

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - shall ensure that subcontractors and service providers that

administer health care services, including pregnancy tests,

counseling and postdelivery support, meet the requirements of

the patient safety provisions of section 315 of the act of March

20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), known as the Medical Care

Availability and Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act, comply with the

same regulations as apply to a health care facility subject to

section 806(h) of the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48),

known as the Health Care Facilities Act, and do not provide

false or misleading information in the provision of or

advertisement of services. Any health care services, including

pregnancy tests, counseling and postdelivery support, provided

by the nonprofit agency and its subcontractors and service

providers, shall comply with the nationally recognized standards

published by the American Medical Association and the American

College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Any program training

and materials from the nonprofit agency and their subcontractors

and service providers shall include the full range of

contraceptive options approved by the United States Food and

Drug Administration.

(b) Violations.--A nonprofit agency that fails to comply

with this section may not be eligible to receive State funding

or State tax incentives.

Section 3. Effective date.

This act shall take effect in 60 days.

