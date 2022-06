Senate Bill 709 Printer's Number 1761

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - (a) General rule.--Except as provided for in subsection

(c), the department shall require a birthing facility or a

certified-nurse midwife, direct-entry midwife or health care

practitioner that assumes care of a newborn child to screen the

newborn child for CMV before the newborn child is 21 days of age

if:

(1) the newborn child fails the initial newborn hearing

screening under the act of November 30, 2001 (P.L.849,

No.89), known as the Infant Hearing Education, Assessment,

Reporting and Referral (IHEARR) Act; or

(2) the parent or guardian of a newborn child requests

that the newborn child be screened for CMV.

(A) REQUIREMENT.--THE DEPARTMENT SHALL REQUIRE A BIRTHING

FACILITY, A CERTIFIED-NURSE MIDWIFE, A HEALTH CARE PRACTITIONER

OR AN UNLICENSED MIDWIFE THAT ASSUMES CARE OF A NEWBORN CHILD TO

OFFER THE PARENT OR GUARDIAN OF THE NEWBORN CHILD SCREENING FOR

CMV, OR A REFERRAL FOR SCREENING FOR CMV, BEFORE THE NEWBORN

CHILD IS 21 DAYS OF AGE IF THE NEWBORN CHILD FAILS THE INITIAL

NEWBORN HEARING SCREENING UNDER THE ACT OF NOVEMBER 30, 2001

(P.L.849, NO.89), KNOWN AS THE INFANT HEARING EDUCATION,

ASSESSMENT, REPORTING AND REFERRAL (IHEARR) ACT.

(B) CONSENT REQUIRED.--BEFORE A CMV SCREENING IS PERFORMED

ON A NEWBORN CHILD, A PARENT OR GUARDIAN OF THE NEWBORN CHILD

SHALL PROVIDE WRITTEN CONSENT TO A BIRTHING FACILITY, A

CERTIFIED-NURSE MIDWIFE, A HEALTH CARE PRACTITIONER OR AN

UNLICENSED MIDWIFE THAT ASSUMES CARE OF THE NEWBORN CHILD. THE

PARENT OR GUARDIAN SHALL PROVIDE THE WRITTEN CONSENT ON A FORM

DEVELOPED BY THE BIRTHING FACILITY, CERTIFIED-NURSE MIDWIFE,

HEALTH CARE PRACTITIONER OR UNLICENSED MIDWIFE. THE BIRTHING

FACILITY, CERTIFIED-NURSE MIDWIFE, HEALTH CARE PRACTITIONER OR

20210SB0709PN1761 - 4 -

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30