Senate Resolution 314 Printer's Number 1762

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - WHEREAS, Senator Shaffer had a license to practice law in all

Pennsylvania Courts and the United States Court of Appeals,

Third Circuit, and he worked at Dillon McCandless King Coulter

and Graham, LLP, in Butler from 1997 until his retirement; and

WHEREAS, Prior to his extensive law career, Senator Shaffer

was known as 1st Lieutenant Shaffer, having honorably served his

country in the United States Army from 1967 to 1970 in Vietnam;

and

WHEREAS, In 1969, while serving as platoon leader in the

United States Signal Corps, he was awarded the Bronze Star; and

WHEREAS, Senator Shaffer continued his time of service after

returning from Vietnam, serving as Butler County Solicitor from

1976 to 1978; and

WHEREAS, After Senator Shaffer's service in the State Senate,

he was nominated and sworn in on May 17, 2010, as a Butler

County Magisterial District Judge and served until his

retirement in December 2015; and

WHEREAS, While Senator Shaffer served his State and country,

he also continued to serve his communities through many

organizations; and

WHEREAS, Senator Shaffer was a member of the Veterans of

Foreign Wars and American Legion and supported the Intrepid

Fallen Heroes Fund; and

WHEREAS, Senator Shaffer was a member of the Unionville

Grange, from which he received a 25-year award; the Historic

Harmony, Inc., Board of Directors; the Christopher Gist Chapter

of the Sons of the American Revolution; the ARC of Butler

County's Board of Directors; the Boy Scouts of America, Moraine

Trails Council, which awarded him the Distinguished Citizen

Award for Service to Youth; the Brady Paul Memorial Lodge No. 54

