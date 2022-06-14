Senate Resolution 314 Printer's Number 1762
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - WHEREAS, Senator Shaffer had a license to practice law in all
Pennsylvania Courts and the United States Court of Appeals,
Third Circuit, and he worked at Dillon McCandless King Coulter
and Graham, LLP, in Butler from 1997 until his retirement; and
WHEREAS, Prior to his extensive law career, Senator Shaffer
was known as 1st Lieutenant Shaffer, having honorably served his
country in the United States Army from 1967 to 1970 in Vietnam;
and
WHEREAS, In 1969, while serving as platoon leader in the
United States Signal Corps, he was awarded the Bronze Star; and
WHEREAS, Senator Shaffer continued his time of service after
returning from Vietnam, serving as Butler County Solicitor from
1976 to 1978; and
WHEREAS, After Senator Shaffer's service in the State Senate,
he was nominated and sworn in on May 17, 2010, as a Butler
County Magisterial District Judge and served until his
retirement in December 2015; and
WHEREAS, While Senator Shaffer served his State and country,
he also continued to serve his communities through many
organizations; and
WHEREAS, Senator Shaffer was a member of the Veterans of
Foreign Wars and American Legion and supported the Intrepid
Fallen Heroes Fund; and
WHEREAS, Senator Shaffer was a member of the Unionville
Grange, from which he received a 25-year award; the Historic
Harmony, Inc., Board of Directors; the Christopher Gist Chapter
of the Sons of the American Revolution; the ARC of Butler
County's Board of Directors; the Boy Scouts of America, Moraine
Trails Council, which awarded him the Distinguished Citizen
Award for Service to Youth; the Brady Paul Memorial Lodge No. 54
20220SR0314PN1762 - 2 -
