Senate Bill 1105 Printer's Number 1763

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - are not elected officials and who are appointed by the President

pro tempore of the Senate, the Minority Leader of the Senate,

the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Minority

Leader of the House of Representatives for terms of office

coterminous with that of the respective appointing authority;

and shall be further conditioned on these appointees receiving

full voting rights as members of the board of trustees.

(b) The University of Pennsylvania shall provide full,

complete and accurate information as may be required by the

Department of Agriculture or the chairman or the minority

chairman of the Appropriations Committee of the Senate or the

chairman or the minority chairman of the Appropriations

Committee of the House of Representatives.

(c) The University of Pennsylvania shall report its revenues

and expenditures and present its financial statements in

accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and

procedures for educational institutions as set forth in the

"Higher Education Finance Manual (1975)" and the "Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania Budget Instructions for the State System of

Higher Education, State-Related Universities and Non-State-

Related Colleges and Universities."

(d) The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania shall

report on forms provided by the Department of Agriculture to

both the chairman and minority chairman of the Appropriations

Committee of the Senate and the chairman and minority chairman

of the Appropriations Committee of the House of Representatives

by September 30, 2023, on how State-appropriated funds were

expended for fiscal year 2022-2023 to reduce the costs to

Pennsylvania resident students or to provide services to

Pennsylvania residents.

20220SB1105PN1763 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30