Adjustment to Office Hours of Post Offices
MACAU, June 15 - In view of the business development, starting from 1st July 2022, the office hours of the post offices will be adjusted as below:
|
Post Office
|
Postal Services
|
Easy Payment Service
|
Monday to Friday
|
Saturday
|
Monday to Friday
|
Saturday
|
General Post Office
|
9:00~18:00
|
9:00~13:00
|
9:00~18:00
|
9:00~12:00
|
Rua do Campo Post Office
|
9:00~18:00
|
-
|
9:00~17:00
|
-
|
Red Market Post Office
|
9:00~18:00
|
9:00~13:00
|
9:00~17:00
|
9:00~12:00
|
Fai Chi Kei Post Office
|
9:00~18:00
|
9:00~13:00
|
9:00~17:00
|
9:00~12:00
|
Mong Ha Post Office
|
9:00~18:00
|
9:00~13:00
|
9:00~17:00
|
9:00~12:00
|
Hac Sa Wan Post Office
|
9:00~18:00
|
-
|
9:00~17:00
|
-
|
Cultural Centre Post Office
|
9:00~18:00
|
-
|
9:00~17:00
|
-
|
Nova Taipa Post Office
|
10:00~19:00
|
10:00~13:00
|
10:00~18:00
|
10:00~12:00
|
Ocean Gardens Post Office
|
10:00~19:00
|
-
|
10:00~18:00
|
-
|
Carmo Post Office
|
10:00~14:00, 15:00~19:00
|
10:00~13:00
|
10:00~14:00, 15:00~18:00
|
10:00~12:00
|
Coloane Post Office
|
10:00~13:00, 14:00~18:00
|
-
|
10:00~13:00, 14:00~17:00
|
-
|
Seac Pai Van Post Office
|
10:00~13:00, 14:00~18:00
|
10:00~13:00
|
10:00~13:00, 14:00~17:00
|
10:00~12:00
|
University of Macau Post Office
|
10:00~13:00, 14:00~18:00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Terminal Post Office*
|
10:00~14:00, 15:00~18:00
|
10:00~14:00, 15:00~18:00
|
-
|
-
|
Airport Post Office*
|
10:00~19:00
|
10:00~19:00
|
-
|
-
|
Taipa Terminal Post Office*
|
14:00~18:00
|
-
|
-
|
-
* Suspension of service
Thank you for your attention.