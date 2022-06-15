Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,035 in the last 365 days.

Adjustment to Office Hours of Post Offices

MACAU, June 15 - In view of the business development, starting from 1st July 2022, the office hours of the post offices will be adjusted as below:

Post Office

Postal Services

Easy Payment Service

Monday to Friday

Saturday

Monday to Friday

Saturday

General Post Office

9:00~18:00

9:00~13:00

9:00~18:00

9:00~12:00

Rua do Campo Post Office

9:00~18:00

-

9:00~17:00

-

Red Market Post Office

9:00~18:00

9:00~13:00

9:00~17:00

9:00~12:00

Fai Chi Kei Post Office

9:00~18:00

9:00~13:00

9:00~17:00

9:00~12:00

Mong Ha Post Office

9:00~18:00

9:00~13:00

9:00~17:00

9:00~12:00

Hac Sa Wan Post Office

9:00~18:00

-

9:00~17:00

-

Cultural Centre Post Office

9:00~18:00

-

9:00~17:00

-

Nova Taipa Post Office

10:00~19:00

10:00~13:00

10:00~18:00

10:00~12:00

Ocean Gardens Post Office

10:00~19:00

-

10:00~18:00

-

Carmo Post Office

10:00~14:00, 15:00~19:00

10:00~13:00

10:00~14:00, 15:00~18:00

10:00~12:00

Coloane Post Office

10:00~13:00, 14:00~18:00

-

10:00~13:00, 14:00~17:00

-

Seac Pai Van Post Office

10:00~13:00, 14:00~18:00

10:00~13:00

10:00~13:00, 14:00~17:00

10:00~12:00

University of Macau Post Office

10:00~13:00, 14:00~18:00

-

-

-

Terminal Post Office*

10:00~14:00, 15:00~18:00

10:00~14:00, 15:00~18:00

-

-

Airport Post Office*

10:00~19:00

10:00~19:00

-

-

Taipa Terminal Post Office*

14:00~18:00

-

-

-

* Suspension of service

Thank you for your attention.

You just read:

Adjustment to Office Hours of Post Offices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.