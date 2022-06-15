Adjustment to Office Hours of Post Offices

MACAU, June 15 - In view of the business development, starting from 1st July 2022, the office hours of the post offices will be adjusted as below:

Post Office Postal Services Easy Payment Service Monday to Friday Saturday Monday to Friday Saturday General Post Office 9:00~18:00 9:00~13:00 9:00~18:00 9:00~12:00 Rua do Campo Post Office 9:00~18:00 - 9:00~17:00 - Red Market Post Office 9:00~18:00 9:00~13:00 9:00~17:00 9:00~12:00 Fai Chi Kei Post Office 9:00~18:00 9:00~13:00 9:00~17:00 9:00~12:00 Mong Ha Post Office 9:00~18:00 9:00~13:00 9:00~17:00 9:00~12:00 Hac Sa Wan Post Office 9:00~18:00 - 9:00~17:00 - Cultural Centre Post Office 9:00~18:00 - 9:00~17:00 - Nova Taipa Post Office 10:00~19:00 10:00~13:00 10:00~18:00 10:00~12:00 Ocean Gardens Post Office 10:00~19:00 - 10:00~18:00 - Carmo Post Office 10:00~14:00, 15:00~19:00 10:00~13:00 10:00~14:00, 15:00~18:00 10:00~12:00 Coloane Post Office 10:00~13:00, 14:00~18:00 - 10:00~13:00, 14:00~17:00 - Seac Pai Van Post Office 10:00~13:00, 14:00~18:00 10:00~13:00 10:00~13:00, 14:00~17:00 10:00~12:00 University of Macau Post Office 10:00~13:00, 14:00~18:00 - - - Terminal Post Office* 10:00~14:00, 15:00~18:00 10:00~14:00, 15:00~18:00 - - Airport Post Office* 10:00~19:00 10:00~19:00 - - Taipa Terminal Post Office* 14:00~18:00 - - -

* Suspension of service

Thank you for your attention.