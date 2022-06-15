Increased Reward* 2020 Homicide: 200 Block of E Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the 200 block of E Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:10 am, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Additionally, an adult male victim was located at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 18 year-old Saige Ballard, of Northwest, DC.

This case remains unsolved and under active investigation. More information regarding the case can be found in the video below:

https://youtu.be/OFt5N8Caf4I

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide offense committed in the District of Columbia and an additional $15,000 has been provided by the decedent’s family bringing the total possible reward amount for this case to $40,000. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

