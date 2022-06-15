Submit Release
Amber Alert Issued For Virginia State Police

Maryland State Police News Release

***AMBER ALERT ***

 On behalf of the VIRGINIA STATE POLICE, an Amber Alert is being activated for a missing child, believed to have been taken forcibly by her non-custodial mother

CHILD: 3-year-old, Amelia Kraus, W/F, 3 feet tall, 34 pounds. last seen wearing a a pink Boston Red Sox shirt, pink and grey tights, and a pair of white and pink Under Armor shoes.

SUSPECT Catherine Agnes Kraus, white female, blonde hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds.  She is believed to be wearing a wig and has shaved her head.

Vehicle:  2010 BLACK VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG                                                            

License:  Massachusetts  registration ***  WS5025***

LOCATION: Area of Frederick Maryland area

CONTACT:  Fairfax County Police Department at 703-877-3877 or 3840 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts or dial 911

