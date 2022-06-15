Amber Alert Issued For Virginia State Police

***AMBER ALERT ***
On behalf of the VIRGINIA STATE POLICE, an Amber Alert is being activated for a missing child, believed to have been taken forcibly by her non-custodial mother
CHILD: 3-year-old, Amelia Kraus, W/F, 3 feet tall, 34 pounds. last seen wearing a a pink Boston Red Sox shirt, pink and grey tights, and a pair of white and pink Under Armor shoes.
SUSPECT: Catherine Agnes Kraus, white female, blonde hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a wig and has shaved her head.
Vehicle: 2010 BLACK VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG
License: Massachusetts registration *** WS5025***
LOCATION: Area of Frederick Maryland area
CONTACT: Fairfax County Police Department at 703-877-3877 or 3840 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts or dial 911