Tickets On Sale For The H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival & Run
The family-friendly four-day festival includes hot air balloons, parachute exhibition, fireworks, live music and carnival rides.PLANO, TEXAS, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tickets are officially on sale for the 2022 H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival & Run that will be held September 22-25. General admission is $10 per person and tickets are $5 for children age 12 and under and seniors age 65 and up. Admission is free for children 36” and under and all Military and First Responders who present a valid ID. The Kids Fun Zone ride wristbands are $20 and include all day play on the inflatables and mechanical carnival rides. Individual ride tickets may be purchased for $2.50 each.
Festival Hours:
Thursday, September 22 – 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Friday, September 23 – 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 24 – 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, September 25 – 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
The four-day festival opens at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22 and that evening will include a family friendly concert by the Plano Symphony Orchestra paired with a balloon glow at 7:00 p.m. A limited number of $150 VIP tickets will be available for the 40th Anniversary concert that includes a reception and reserved seating. PSO’s Maestro Hector Guzman will conduct the orchestra and present music selections from films like Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, Silverado, and favorites from James Bond movies.
Tethered hot air balloon rides are offered (weather permitting) and tickets are sold on-site only; $30 for adults and $20 for children ages 6-12; cash only. All passengers are required to sign a waiver and anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The hot air balloon can accommodate 10-12 passengers for each flight that hovers 20-30 feet above the ground but does not fly away.
“The festival is happy to welcome Dos Equis as a sponsor of the Balloon Glow on Friday, September 23 at 8:00 p.m. Throughout the weekend Dos Equis is also offering beer and hard seltzer beverages that may be purchased and consumed on-site,” stated Jo Via, Executive Director of Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.
On Friday and Saturday the RE/MAX of Texas Parachute Team bravely jump out of an airplane and glide down onto the field. The FOX4 Main Stage entertainment includes Party Machine and Moving Colors; two bands that deliver high energy performances and music hits that crowds know and love. The Spectacular Fireworks Show is at 9:00 p.m. on September 23 and 24 and custom designed by Pyrotex with an amazing array of colors.
The Plano Balloon Festival Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, 1K, and Challenges are scheduled for September 24-25 and runner registration for the races may be found at www.pbfraces.org.
Prime parking is $15 per car for a one-time entry and off-site parking is $10 per car. The festival is located at Oak Point Park and Red Tail Pavilion at 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway. For more information please visit www.planoballoonfest.org and follow on Facebook or Instagram.
About Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.
The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 organized for the purpose of staging a premier community-based and family-oriented hot air balloon event, offering other local non-profits volunteer opportunities within the Festival operations. The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. makes a direct impact on the Collin County community by dispersing funds to participating non-profit agencies and has donated more than $3 million since inception.
