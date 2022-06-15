Wells of Life Run4Water Raises Over $214,000 for 53 Restored Water Wells in Rural Uganda
We are thrilled to have such a wonderful turnout by generous people who gave up their time to help raise funds for clean water. It takes a special type of person to change lives and lift people up.”LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wells of Life recently hosted Run4Water 2022 at Laguna Niguel Regional Park in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Run4Water 2022, the 8th annual 5K Run/1K Walk, originally hoped to raise $200,000 to restore 50 water wells for people in need of clean drinking water in rural Uganda. With the help of participants from Southern California and beyond, over $214,000 was raised which will restore 53 sustainable borehole water wells.
— Nick Jordan, Wells of Life Founder & CEO
More than 200 runners and 34 teams participated in Run4Water 2022 to reach and surpass the event’s fundraising goal. Team Ireland, led by Wells of Life ambassador Sister Joan Hogan, raised the most money in this year’s Run4Water with a grand total of $17,327.
The theme of this year's event was "Marching Toward 1 Million," as Wells of Life is soon to reach the goal of providing clean water to 1 million people since drilling the first well in 2010. As one well provides clean water for 1,000 people, all funds raised during the event will help 53,000 people receive clean water who would otherwise source their drinking water from contaminated sources.
“We are thrilled to have such a wonderful turnout by many generous people who gave up their time to help raise funds so that others can have clean water,” said Nick Jordan, Wells of Life founder and CEO. “Thank you for the tremendous support and genuine compassion shown by everyone who participated in this year’s Run4Water.”
Run4Water is Wells of Life’s second biggest fundraising event of the year. This charitable gathering brought together families, schools, businesses, and churches from Orange County and throughout the world to collaborate in solving one of the world’s biggest challenges today, providing clean water. Run4Water 2022 featured a morning filled with exercise, music, food, and hope.
“It takes a special type of person to change lives, lift people up and make the world a better place,” said Jordan. “Run4Water participants and sponsors are truly an inspiration, and their efforts allow us to make a positive impact on the lives of people that genuinely need it in Uganda.”
Wells of Life Run4Water 2022 sponsors included platinum sponsor Farmers & Merchants Bank and gold level sponsors Applied Medical, Farmers Insurance, Hedges Family Foundation, JLC Associates, Inc., Music Vault Academy, Robinson Roofing, and Sperry Commercial. Silver level sponsors included Pacific Advanced Civil Engineering, Inc. (PACE), Martin Investment Properties and Westport Properties. In-kind donors included BYLT, Monster Energy, Organics Unlimited, Glabman Technology Solutions, Haley Hotel, Raising Canes, Madrid Skateboard, Active Culture Cafe, Bala Enzyme, and Toni Danchik Fine Art.
Laguna Beach, Calif. recording artist Dominique Ilie debuted his new release “Sunflower” and Murrieta, Calif. recording artist Reese Warren debuted her new release “Good Life” during the post-race program.
Due to the continued community support and success of the event, Wells of Life will host its 9th annual Run4Water in 2023.
About Wells of Life
Wells of Life has a mission to provide rural Ugandans with safe access to clean water through the installation or restoration of sustainable borehole water wells and WASH (water, sanitation, hygiene) educational programs. Thanks to Wells of Life supporters, water wells are collectively serving more than 820,000 people. For more information about Wells of Life, visit wellsoflife.org and for additional details on Run4Water 2022, click here.
Based in Irvine, Calif., the organization has been in operation since 2008 and is marching toward one million people served. For more information about Wells of Life, go to wellsoflife.org or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.
