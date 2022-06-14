RFQQ – Innovation Cluster Subject Matter Expert Support

The objective of this Request for Qualifications and Quotations (RFQQ) is to provide subject matter expertise and guidance and collaborate with the Innovation Cluster Accelerator Program (ICAP) team as COMMERCE is working to expand and scale the program to provide long-term support for clusters in the first ICAP cohort, build additional clusters in key sectors over time, and explore how this model might be used to support regional and rural economic development. COMMERCE intends to award one contract to provide the services described. Please see attached.

Reply date: July 6th, 2022

