Nevada State Transportation Contracts Announced This Month Will Support 211 Jobs

CARSON CITY, Nev. – State transportation contracts announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 211 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.

State transportation improvements reviewed/approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:

• Install flashing pedestrian crossing signal at State Route 225 and Terminal Way (Mountain City Highway) in Elko.

• Refresh roadway striping on approximately 350 miles on seven state routes in Esmeralda, Mineral and Nye counties.

• Resurface and reconstruct sections of pavement on State Route 160 in Pahrump, including pedestrian detectable warning surface retrofits on certain pedestrian ramps.

• Resurface approximately 10 miles of State Route 338 in Lyon County.

• Resurface 28 miles of State Route 208 in Lander County in areas between Austin and Battle Mountain.

NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary.

Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs. It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.