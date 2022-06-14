STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police releases additional details, identifies suspect in Woodstock shooting

WOODSTOCK, Vermont (Tuesday, June 14, 2022) — As the investigation continues into this afternoon’s shooting incident in Woodstock, police are releasing additional information about the case.

The situation began at about 1:20 p.m. when Woodstock police responded to a report of a shooting outside 13 Slayton Terrace. The first officer on scene was fired upon from the vicinity of the house, and returned fire. The officer was uninjured. It is unknown whether the individual who fired suffered any injuries in the exchange of gunfire. Police then established a perimeter and called additional resources to respond.

The Vermont State Police is able to confirm that one person is deceased as a result of this incident. No one is currently in custody.

Police have identified a suspect in this incident as Jay Wilson, 45, of Woodstock. Anyone with information about Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. A photograph of Wilson is included with this release.

As of 5:30 p.m., members of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit and Crisis Negotiation Unit are operating in the vicinity of 13 Slayton Terrace. Members of the public should continue to expect a large and active police presence in the area. Those who live near the incident location should continue to shelter in place.

The names of those involved and the circumstances surrounding this incident will be released following additional investigation and the notification of relatives.

Maj. Dan Trudeau, commander of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division, will be available to speak to the media at 6:15 p.m. at the Woodstock Police Department.

Additional information will be released throughout the investigation.

***Update No. 1, 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022***

Law-enforcement agencies including the Vermont State Police, Woodstock Police Department and Hartford Police Department are continuing to respond to an emergency in the town of Woodstock.

The incident was reported as a shooting that occurred in the vicinity of 13 Slayton Terrace. People in the area of that location should lock their doors and shelter in place. Other members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Members of the media are asked to respond to the Woodstock Police Department, located at 454 Woodstock Rd.

No further details are currently available. The state police will continue providing updates as the situation unfolds.

***Initial news release, 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022***

The Vermont State Police and other law-enforcement agencies are responding to an emergency situation centered on 13 Slayton Terrace in the town of Woodstock. This is a developing incident, and the extent and precise nature of the incident are currently unknown. Members of the public should avoid the area and expect to see a significant police presence.

The state police PIO is en route to the location. Media members are asked to avoid calling state police barracks or dispatch centers, as call-takers are receiving emergency calls and deploying resources to the situation.

No additional details are available at the moment, but the state police will provide regular updates as this incident unfolds.

- 30 -