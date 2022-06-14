ADOT officer finds nearly 200 pounds of cocaine in commercial vehicle at Topock Port of Entry

KINGMAN – Last week, the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Enforcement and Compliance Division arrested a commercial vehicle driver after finding nearly 200 pounds of cocaine in the truck when he attempted to bypass the Topock Port of Entry.

On June 6, ADOT Officer Brian Farrington made a traffic stop on a commercial vehicle for bypassing the Topock Port of Entry on I-40 near the California state line. Officer Farrington escorted the truck back to the port of entry for a commercial vehicle inspection.

The inspection revealed problems with the travel logs and the driver’s testimony about his travels. The officer then asked if there were any drugs or alcohol on board. The driver denied having such items, but did grant consent to search the vehicle when Officer Farrington asked.

The officer found three large boxes of packaged cocaine in the sleeper compartment of the commercial vehicle. The total amount of cocaine, 89 kilos or 198.6 pounds, has an estimated street value of about $4.5 million.

The driver was arrested and turned over to the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team, who took over the investigation. The task force comprises officers from several local law enforcement agencies in the Mohave County area.

ADOT’s Enforcement and Compliance Division protects Arizona’s transportation infrastructure and promotes road safety through the inspection of commercial vehicles at the state’s ports of entry and mobile inspection stations.