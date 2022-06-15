Superhairpieces expanding hair system operations across Europe, Amsterdam sales office already set up
We are looking forward to providing the same great quality hairpieces at low prices to even more EU clients with this expansion.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superhairpieces is expanding its operations across Europe.
— Ryan Liu, Superhairpieces EU operations manager
The leading hairpiece supplier has two offices/warehouses located in Sunrise, Florida, as well as Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
This allowed them to supply their various hair systems, wigs and hairpieces to customers throughout North America in a matter of days while offering free standard shipping.
However, Superhairpieces recently opened its first EU sales office in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, as it now looks to enter the European market.
That means salons and hair replacement centers in Europe can now receive hair systems and supplies much quicker while paying in Euros.
Additionally, this move means EU clients will no longer have to worry about any added costs that come with international shipping including custom duties or import fees.
A new country-specific Superhairpieces website for the Netherlands has also launched. However, at this time, only wholesale and professional clients will be serviced.
"We are so excited about our new European operation. By establishing an office and distribution center here, we are making everything quicker, cheaper, and more convenient for salons in the EU,” said Superhairpieces EU operations manager Ryan Liu. “We will also be offering better language support on both our website and our customer support team.
“We are looking forward to providing the same great quality hairpieces at low prices to even more EU clients with this expansion."
Prior to setting up this EU sales office, Superhairpiece already partnered with FedEx to facilitate the import clearance and VAT tax issues for all EU clients.
However, with a location in Amsterdam, the process is expected to be much quicker and streamlined. European countries not in the EU will also benefit as a result of reduced shipping costs.
The following are the countries from where salons will benefit as a result of this move:
Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Vatican City, Monaco, Liechtenstein, Albania, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
You can visit the brand new Superhairpieces Netherlands website at https://superhairpieces.nl/
Superhairpieces also plans on launching country-specific websites for France, Spain and Germany. More details will be announced in the coming months.
For all the latest updates and information, you can visit https://www.superhairpieces.com/ or https://superhairpieces.ca/.
Superhairpieces is a leading human hair system supplier in North America with locations in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Sunrise, Florida, USA. Among their many offerings include:
Hair Replacement Systems
Hairpieces
Women’s hair toppers
Full lace human hair wigs
Best hair extensions
Eyelash extensions
Wig Tape and Glue
And much more!
About Superhairpieces
Superhairpieces is a leading supplier of top quality hairpieces and hair extensions servicing both retail and wholesale/salon clients in North America as well as globally. They take pride in offering the highest quality 100% human hair systems equipped with the latest cutting-edge and avant-garde technologies all at affordable prices.
