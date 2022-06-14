Evolve Global Academy hair system installation live class to commence next week
Licensed hair stylists will be able to grow their businesses even more this month thanks to Evolve Global Academy by Superhairpieces.
Our courses are created by stylists and taught by stylists to help you grow your business and stand out from the competition. It’s still not too late to enroll for our first live class!”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Licensed hair stylists will be able to grow their businesses even more this month thanks to Evolve Global Academy.
— Tara Gerhart, Superhairpieces floor manager and Evolve program coordinator
Evolve Global Academy by Superhairpieces is set to kick off its first live class next week starting with the men’s hair replacement specialist program.
As of now, there are three courses available in the program covering hair system installation fundamentals from the consultation to attaching and removing different types of hairpieces.
The first online live class will commence Monday, June 20 from the Mississauga location of Superhairpieces. It will be focused on the mono top course and will be taught by Superhairpieces stylist Christina Luu.
Course attendees, who already have lifetime access to pre-recorded classes, will attend the live class via Zoom and can follow along with their shipped starter kits as well as ask questions.
Upon completion of the course, attendees will not only earn a certificate of completion, but will have the skills and tools to start offering hair replacement services for their business to further grow their income.
"This is a great opportunity to invest in a class that invests in you," said Tara Gerhart, Superhairpieces floor manager and Evolve program coordinator. "Our courses are created by stylists and taught by stylists to help you grow your business and stand out from the competition. It's still not too late to enroll for our first live class!"
Interested hair stylists can still enroll in time for the first live class. Additionally, they will receive 46 percent off any other courses under the same program provided they buy at least one course.
If you are interested in enrolling, you can visit https://www.superhairpieces.com/evolve-global-academy.
Details regarding future live (online and in-person) classes will be provided on the course website.
The men’s hair replacement specialist program is the first of many programs Superhairpieces plan to introduce for Evolve Global Academy. Other programs related to hair extensions, coloring hair and much more are expected to be available in the future.
For all the latest updates and information, you can visit https://www.superhairpieces.com/ or https://superhairpieces.ca/.
Superhairpieces is a leading human hair system supplier in North America with locations in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Sunrise, Florida, USA and a brand new EU office in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Among their many offerings include:
About Superhairpieces
Superhairpieces is a leading supplier of top quality hairpieces and hair extensions servicing both retail and wholesale/salon clients in North America as well as globally. They take pride in offering the highest quality 100% human hair systems equipped with the latest cutting-edge and avant-garde technologies all at affordable prices.
