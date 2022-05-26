Superhairpieces introduces Evolve Global Academy hair system installation courses
Barbers and hairdressers can now add hair system installation services as part of their business offerings thanks to Superhairpieces.
— Christina Luu, Superhairpieces stylist and course instructor
— Christina Luu, Superhairpieces stylist and course instructor
Superhairpieces, a leading human hairpiece supplier in North America, is introducing the Evolve Global Academy. It provides applicants the opportunity to learn various programs with the option of online as well as in-person classes (Mississauga, Ontario). In addition, applicants are provided with pre-recorded classes with lifetime access.
Starting next month, the men’s hair replacement specialist program will commence with three different courses offered focused on hair system installations. There will be other programs introduced in the future related to hair extensions, coloring and much more. For now, attendees can not only learn the fundamentals of hairpieces, but also the various base types, how to install each type of base, how to perform a consultation with a client, and much more.
Attendees will receive starter kits which include a hair system as well as a number of hairpiece supplies. Upon completion of each course, attendees will receive a certificate of completion which only serves to showcase their new expertise in their particular course.
These courses are all taught by experienced hair replacement specialists and consultants who work or have worked at Superhairpieces, and boast years of experience.
“Our academy is good for licensed hairstylists that would like to expand their business by promoting extra services,” said Superhairpieces stylist and course instructor Christina Luu. “It will also benefit anybody who isn't licensed, but has a significant other that wears a hairpiece and would like to help them apply it on and also cut it in.
“It’s a great opportunity to invest early and get a head start in one of the fastest growing industries today.”
Interested applicants can purchase their first course right away. The first in-person class will take place on June 13th next month while the first online class will take place June 20th. Details regarding future classes will be provided on the course website.
Additionally, attendees who have bought one course will receive 46 percent off on any future course purchases under the same program.
If you are interested in enrolling, you can visit https://www.superhairpieces.com/evolve-global-academy.
For all the latest updates and information, you can visit http://www.superhairpieces.com or https://superhairpieces.ca/.
Superhairpieces is a leading human hair system supplier in North America with locations in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Sunrise, Florida, USA. Among their many offerings include:
Hair Replacement Systems
Hairpieces
Hair toppers for women
Full lace human hair wigs
Human hair extensions
Eyelash extensions
Wig Tape and Wig Glue
And much more!
About Superhairpieces
Superhairpieces is a leading supplier of top quality hairpieces and hair extensions servicing both retail and wholesale/salon clients in North America as well as globally. They take pride in offering the highest quality 100% human hair systems equipped with the latest cutting-edge and avant-garde technologies all at affordable prices.
