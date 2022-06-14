Submit Release
“Indo Market（營多便利店）”, “Global Indonesia Market（Global印尼商店）” and “Loja de Conveniência Iao Kei（友記便利店）” not authorized financial institutions

MACAU, June 14 - The Monetary Authority of Macao (“AMCM”) alerts the public that “Indo Market”, “Global Indonesia Market” and “Loja de Conveniência Iao Kei” are not authorized to carry out regulated financial activities in the Macao Special Administrative Region.

Pursuant to Paragraph 1 of Article 2 of the Financial System Act of Macao as approved by Decree-Law No. 32/93/M on 5 July 1993, only authorized financial institutions are allowed to carry out regulated financial activities in Macao.  Engaging in these activities by any persons or entities without authorization constitutes a “serious violation” under Paragraph 2(b) of Article 122 of the Financial System Act of Macao and is subject to a fine of up to MOP5 million.

AMCM reiterates that the public should conduct financial activities through authorized institutions in order to avoid being scammed and incurring unnecessary losses.

