STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update on emergency situation in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Vermont (Tuesday, June 14, 2022) — Law-enforcement agencies including the Vermont State Police, Woodstock Police Department and Hartford Police Department are continuing to respond to an emergency in the town of Woodstock.

The incident was reported as a shooting that occurred in the vicinity of 13 Slayton Terrace. People in the area of that location should lock their doors and shelter in place. Other members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Members of the media are asked to respond to the Woodstock Police Department, located at 454 Woodstock Rd.

No further details are currently available. The state police will continue providing updates as the situation unfolds.

***Initial news release, 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022***

The Vermont State Police and other law-enforcement agencies are responding to an emergency situation centered on 13 Slayton Terrace in the town of Woodstock. This is a developing incident, and the extent and precise nature of the incident are currently unknown. Members of the public should avoid the area and expect to see a significant police presence.

The state police PIO is en route to the location. Media members are asked to avoid calling state police barracks or dispatch centers, as call-takers are receiving emergency calls and deploying resources to the situation.

No additional details are available at the moment, but the state police will provide regular updates as this incident unfolds.

- 30 -