Eastbound I-80 ramps at Herbert Hoover Highway/Johnson County Road F-44 (exit 249) in Johnson County to be closed from June 20 to Nov. 30

DAVENPORT, Iowa – June 14, 2022– As part of the Interstate 80/Herbert Hoover Highway (exit 249) interchange project, traffic will be shifted through the new roundabouts onto the new Herbert Hoover Highway bridge Monday, June 20, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Davenport construction office.

During this shift the eastbound I-80 exit ramp to Herbert Hoover Highway/Johnson County Road F-44 (exit 249) will be closed. The eastbound I-80 entrance ramp will also remain closed. Both eastbound ramps are expected to re-open Wednesday, Nov. 30.

During these closures, eastbound I-80 exit ramp traffic will be detoured (see map) by traveling to West Branch (exit 254), and then turning onto westbound I-80 to Herbert Hoover Highway/Johnson County Road F-44 (exit 249). Eastbound I-80 entrance ramp traffic will continue to be detoured (see map) by traveling on westbound I-80 to Iowa 1 (exit 246), and then turning onto eastbound I-80.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Adrian Simonson at 563-391-2750 or adrian.simonson@iowadot.us