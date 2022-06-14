Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,969 in the last 365 days.

DMV offices closed for holiday weekend, June 17 – June 20

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced today that, due to the upcoming state holiday weekend, which includes Juneteenth and West Virginia Day, all DMV offices throughout the state will be closed from Friday, June 17, through Monday, June 20. This includes the Martinsburg and Kanawha City regional offices, which normally have Saturday morning business hours.

All DMV offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, June 21, following the holiday weekend.

Please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov to take advantage of the DMV Online Services Portal. You can renew your driver's license, renew your vehicle registration, apply for duplicates, print your driving record, take the online knowledge test, and more. Additionally, many of DMV's kiosks across the state will be available for transactions. Those locations may be found here: https://transportation.wv.gov/dmv/pages/dmv-now.aspx.​​

You just read:

DMV offices closed for holiday weekend, June 17 – June 20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.